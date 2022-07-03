back

"Hello from Ukraine:" Showing the war in Ukraine on TikTok

TikTokers from Ukraine have swapped their usual content for updates about life in a war zone ...

03/07/2022 8:57 PM
5 comments

  • Amina M.
    13 minutes

    You have it easy.

  • May M.
    20 minutes

    God Bless you and all the Ukrainian people .

  • Chaudhry A.
    21 minutes

    POV living in Palestine & Illegaly Indian occupied Kashmir would be far more dreadful just so you know..... but that probably doesn't matter to you lot

  • Amles Z.
    25 minutes

    Oui c'est ça la guerre, ils prennent des photos et vidéos tranquillou

  • Martine C.
    27 minutes

    F*** putin

