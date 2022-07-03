back
"Hello from Ukraine:" Showing the war in Ukraine on TikTok
TikTokers from Ukraine have swapped their usual content for updates about life in a war zone ...
03/07/2022 8:57 PM
5 comments
Amina M.13 minutes
You have it easy.
May M.20 minutes
God Bless you and all the Ukrainian people .
Chaudhry A.21 minutes
POV living in Palestine & Illegaly Indian occupied Kashmir would be far more dreadful just so you know..... but that probably doesn't matter to you lot
Amles Z.25 minutes
Oui c'est ça la guerre, ils prennent des photos et vidéos tranquillou
Martine C.27 minutes
F*** putin