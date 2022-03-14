back

"I told my kids I will be right back." Former Ukrainian tennis pro fights for homeland

"We are defending our land, our streets where we were born and raised." Former tennis player Sergiy Stakhovsky was on a family vacation when the war broke out. For him, there was one only thing to do: enlist in the Ukrainian army.

03/14/2022 1:44 PMupdated: 03/14/2022 1:47 PM
7 comments

  • Marilie V.
    11 minutes

    May God continue to protect you 🙏. Slava Ukraïni 🇺🇦🌻!!

  • Mudassir A.
    21 minutes

    White jihad i guess😅

  • Marie-Madeleine M.
    25 minutes

    Go Ukraine!

  • Joe C.
    31 minutes

    If we deliberately ignore or overlook the Russian verse of the story then we might wake up one day and discover that Putin has won again... Putin's been screaming on top of his voice since 2007 about the west encroaching his borders dangerously and it all fell on deaf ears... Now , that's 15 solid years of bottling up his frustrations..

  • Joe C.
    33 minutes

    Why can't Zelensky go to the boardroom , negotiate with Putin on Ukraine's neutrality and end this war.?

  • Mahluga Y.
    34 minutes

    Glory to Ukraine 🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦❤️❤️❤️🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿

  • Agha M.
    an hour

    So are Palestinian 😡

