back
"I told my kids I will be right back." Former Ukrainian tennis pro fights for homeland
"We are defending our land, our streets where we were born and raised." Former tennis player Sergiy Stakhovsky was on a family vacation when the war broke out. For him, there was one only thing to do: enlist in the Ukrainian army.
03/14/2022 1:44 PMupdated: 03/14/2022 1:47 PM
- New
7 comments
Marilie V.11 minutes
May God continue to protect you 🙏. Slava Ukraïni 🇺🇦🌻!!
Mudassir A.21 minutes
White jihad i guess😅
Marie-Madeleine M.25 minutes
Go Ukraine!
Joe C.31 minutes
If we deliberately ignore or overlook the Russian verse of the story then we might wake up one day and discover that Putin has won again... Putin's been screaming on top of his voice since 2007 about the west encroaching his borders dangerously and it all fell on deaf ears... Now , that's 15 solid years of bottling up his frustrations..
Joe C.33 minutes
Why can't Zelensky go to the boardroom , negotiate with Putin on Ukraine's neutrality and end this war.?
Mahluga Y.34 minutes
Glory to Ukraine 🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦❤️❤️❤️🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿
Agha M.an hour
So are Palestinian 😡