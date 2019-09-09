"Queer Eye" Star Antoni Porowski Makes Cooking Personal
For "Queer Eye" star Antoni Porowski, cooking is about more than the perfect avocado toast. Here, the TV personality and cookbook author shares how he uses the kitchen to strengthen his relationships and how cooking can help people connect with their heritage. 🥑 ❤️
Food is a significant piece of one’s self-respect
For Antoni Porowski food is a medium to connect with others. The “food expert” On Netflix’s hit series Queer Eye just published a cookbook based on his experiences. In it, we learn Porowski never cooked with his mom and didn't get along with an older sister, and there was a lonely flurry when he and his parents moved to West Virginia while his mother commuted to Montreal to spend time with his sisters, who stayed in the city: "I didn't realize it at the time, but I longed for family," he writes.
“I'd love for people to just sort of look at their own food stories look at your history look at where your parents came from the dishes that they had. like everybody has their own version of that book And it's such a great way of connecting with like aunties and grandparents and your parents even or even friends who have like come from I don't know a country that you're not necessarily familiar with it's a good way to sort of connect to other people. It's my own version of a memoir, basically, and food for me has always been this very intimate way of showing people how I care for them it's how I say I love you it's how I say I'm sorry it's how I try to impress somebody or have them want to like me. The most interesting part is sort of the head note is that introduction to each recipe where I get to tell people like why this dish is so important to me which is deeply personal. His Polish and Belgian heritage has informed Porowski’s sense of the cultural significance of food.”
Porowski is a polarizing figure — ever since the first season of "Queer Eye" when he put Greek yogurt in guacamole and spent another cooking lesson jazzing up hot dogs. Porowski admits that in reaction to the backlash he "tried to over-complicate the recipes" in the third and fourth seasons, until a producer told him the show was not about his cooking chops, but the average people they were trying to help. Porowski considers food to be significant piece of one’s self-respect.
Brut.
- 115.5k
- 757
- 30
21 comments
Elena M.09/29/2019 17:21
I think he thinks like argentinian. Our country received a lot of inmigrants specially europeans. So we say a lot of things throgh food. We love our sacred barbacues of any kind of meats. We love pastas and whatever you con cook...snyway meals nean to be together near the people you love.
Angela A.09/28/2019 23:00
Q bello mencatan
Fareeha T.09/28/2019 16:40
The dude looks like if salmon had a face and fat lips
Ali H.09/26/2019 16:33
is Ka kehteen to samajh main bhe ata, pta nhn Kahan say uncle figure wala mark vien Pasand aagaya 🤣
Prateek S.09/25/2019 05:27
ye wala 😍😘
Lum D.09/24/2019 06:42
I love trying new recipes. ....awesome
Teodora J.09/22/2019 06:51
A man who can cook and Express himself how he cares people is so awesome.
Soel I.09/19/2019 09:44
Visit Suriname!!!
Ilam A.09/18/2019 06:20
https://youtu.be/VodRnyDTQlo
Ricardo C.09/18/2019 01:54
algo quiere cocinar en mí pq me estoy calentando
María J.09/17/2019 15:48
Cómprate el libro de Antoni para que me cocines :((((
Martin D.09/16/2019 22:44
Nice☕😃
Guille C.09/15/2019 12:15
I feel that kissing him must be a heavenly experience...
Sheikh N.09/14/2019 20:51
INFORMATIVE
LE O.09/13/2019 01:18
I love him so much it hurts my insides. 💖
Dear D.09/12/2019 12:31
u
Arsala J.09/11/2019 19:20
Get me his cookbook
Nawrin J.09/11/2019 11:31
this poppin on my newsfeed cannot be a coincidence. 🙂🙂
Elisa P.09/10/2019 23:54
il a des origines belges c’est pour ça
Leanne P.09/10/2019 13:42
je l'aime tellement 😍😍