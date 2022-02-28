back
“She said I’m not a Ukrainian so I should leave.”
“She said I’m not Ukrainian so I should leave.” At the border of Poland and Ukraine, our reporter Nadège Justiniani met several African students fleeing from the war. This is what they say happened to them …
02/28/2022 8:12 PMupdated: 02/28/2022 8:14 PM
12 comments
Champ J.22 minutes
So sad, when we we learn that we are all one race. I pray that the world does not lose its humanity and I pray for peace. ❤️🙏❤️
Abejoye S.35 minutes
God! This is so sad! Our leaders has failed us. May thy Lord guide and protect you all .
Mohamed H.39 minutes
I'm sorry to find these students go through this hell. They have the right to live in a world where them and those they care are safe.
Hella W.41 minutes
Russians are the ones who are at war with Ukraine, why hit Nigerian students?,racism OMG, MENTALITY FULL OF DIRT
Francis A.an hour
The reality
Magiri F.an hour
Racism exist in the midst of war... Nowonder Russia is attacking this country
Sarah S.an hour
There's nothing like third world countries !!!
Bashorun I.an hour
This is not new ! Ukrainians are vehemently racist people. If you read the accounts of the Holocaust, you will learn that the Nazis used Ukrainian brute soldiers to run the concentration camps. At that time, they were vociferously anti Semitic, hating the Jews much more than the Nazis themselves.
Peter Z.an hour
Pretty sad development, but what do u expect. ? Telling the media such stories won't do any help. May the angels guide you guys home safely. There is war, there no time for fighting racism or equal rights. Your country failed you, they knew they have to evacuate you guys on time, not when things get out of hand. Don't blame anyone, blame your leaders
Woonyam T.an hour
NATO wouldn't send troops to Ukraine, but they went to war in countries that are not Europeans
Asad M.2 hours
Nationalism and Racism are viruses among humans.
Brut2 hours
Some of the people our reporter spoke to asked to not be identified for fear of retaliation during the rest of their journey.