#TBT: What Putin had to say to Ukrainians after invading Crimea
“We do not want to harm you in any way.” Putin to the people of Ukraine after invading and annexing Crimea in ... 2014. #TBT
03/17/2022 5:59 PMupdated: 03/17/2022 6:01 PM
Madeleine S.20 minutes
He is on drugs
Madeleine S.21 minutes
Ash S.23 minutes
Malcolm S.37 minutes
TBT when USA invaded Afghanistan because they thought Ben Laden was there. TBT when USA invaded IRAK because Saddam Hussein supposedly had weapons of mass destruction but they never find it. TBT when USA invaded Syria because they tought chemical weapons were used..and the list goes on.
Zee R.43 minutes
vilodymer zelenkhy having Weapons of mass destruction n Chemical weapons, like Sadam hussan had in Iraq before USA invaded 😋😃... After destruction USA said :sorry dear world Sadam had not any kind of Weapons of mass destruction, we had received false informations😅😄😃🤣Oh God since that day Aliens quit visiting planet earth 😪😢😭😭😭😭😭😭
Jack J.an hour
Retired Army Colonel MacGregor rubbishes western fake news and tells it like it is https://youtu.be/mjaO5pWmG14
Asmat S.an hour
The President of Ukraine's address to the US Congress is regrettable. Because it is cowardly to shoot someone with a gun in his arm. We thought that the President of Ukraine is a hero. And he is fighting for the right and self-determination of his country. It seems that they are becoming part of someone's game. I think that the President of Ukraine has used the children of Ukraine, the old and the women of Ukraine by playing games. And they are doing it. The destruction of the whole of Ukraine due to his failed presidency. The address to the Congress is proof that the President of Ukraine wants to erase the name of Ukraine from the face of the earth, because he is prolonging this war for the sake of his coming. The people of Ukraine should immediately remove the President of their country from the presidency. And for peace talks with Russia, the country's senior writers, journalists and eminent personalities who love Ukraine should be sent for talks. Today's decision will be tomorrow's future for the people of Ukraine. Because the people of Ukraine must not trust their president. And save their country. The game of the President of Ukraine is dangerous for Ukraine. Journalist and jourist asmat Sagar