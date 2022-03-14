back
#TBT: When President Obama spoke about Russia-Ukraine relations in 2015
This is what Barack Obama had to say about Ukraine and Russia back in 2015...
03/14/2022 4:57 PM
- New
And even more
- 2:16
#TBT: When President Obama spoke about Russia-Ukraine relations in 2015
- 9:27
Tennis player Dayana Yastremska's story of fleeing Ukraine in the midst of war
- 6:07
The life of Brittney Griner
- 3:16
Ukrainians describe Russia's attack on Kyiv
- 3:25
Estonian Prime Minister's plea for Ukraine
- 5:42
Sanctions on Russia, explained
9 comments
Grant H.21 minutes
Do miss his coherent way of speaking, that's about it!
John R.29 minutes
Drone Bomber killing thousands of innocent people !!!! What a tool he is !!!!!
Mohkxin K.30 minutes
Bloody Murderer!!!
Shalika S.31 minutes
And is it Russia who is doing military drills in the backyards of other nations thousands of miles away ? What a bunch of hypocrites.
Fred M.35 minutes
listen
Israel A.38 minutes
My dear no one bealive what barrac has to said...we the peo0le votes por hem and his word to help all the imigrant but o' surprice in his time of presintial there where masive people diporteted back to there countries When he stated that he woud do change in order to help imigrandt...¿did he ever dos something?¿nop
Valet I.40 minutes
Just stop pushing! Go take care of your own country.
Revivalist R.an hour
That's the face of a liar
Malcolm S.an hour
Yeh we should take lessons from USA and their multiple country invasion to bring "democracy" ..