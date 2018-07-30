"The Shoe That Grows" Helping Kids In Need

It's not just a shoe, it's The Shoe That Grows — and it's already transforming the footsteps of kids in need around the globe. 😲👣
183 comments
Mohamed S.09/30/2018 18:26
النجاح يعطي عن طريق الدراسة او يؤخذ من بين عيون الجميع عن طريق الابداع و الموهبة احسنت .
مجدي ع.09/30/2018 18:19
Xoxo
عباس ك.09/28/2018 01:50
ترجم حمبي ترجم
Suresh09/26/2018 09:31
Super idea sir
Saifaldin K.09/25/2018 12:37
Sure that high quality materials are required to let the shoe work properly for several years Nice to see that someone cares about the poor people
Ali K.09/23/2018 19:17
Great idea
Ivonne R.09/18/2018 08:39
Where I can get them?
Miriam C.09/17/2018 05:15
z
Abdul L.09/16/2018 19:08
Good job
Naelah A.09/16/2018 10:44
هذا الحذاء الزین
Sajjad A.09/16/2018 04:40
تم
Loïs V.09/16/2018 01:35
À TGD thing ?
Johan A.09/16/2018 00:22
passar till din svamp sko!
Ibrahim T.09/15/2018 16:16
هذا يشبهك
Kasem A.09/15/2018 12:01
هذا يشبهك
Biman D.09/15/2018 07:01
This is a mind blowing innovation I have seen so far
Amb M.09/15/2018 06:10
Amazing invention and absolutely creative. This is pair of shoe thats fits for kids charity donations. NGOs worldwide should take advantage of this innovation to support kids in Africa
Freedom I.09/15/2018 04:49
u need to see this. Also invite the lady shoemaker
Hector J.09/14/2018 23:34
Janet Aviles de estos les voy a comprar a mis hijos jejejeje
'femi F.09/14/2018 08:16
I want some of these shoes in Abeokuta, Nigeria. There are a lot of young, cute children in government primary schools, who do not have shoes, they do not wear shoes to school. I don't want money. Just buy the shoes and ship it. DM me.