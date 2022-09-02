back
“This pandemic has sucked for all Canadians.” – Justin Trudeau
“This pandemic has sucked for all Canadians.” Faced with protests against COVID restrictions, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had this message for the truckers blocking Ottawa ...
02/09/2022 5:57 PM
14 comments
Hank K.27 minutes
Skippy Mcfucknuts Trudeau take your “people kind” and leave this God blessed Canada!
Carla C.31 minutes
Honks
Henry C.33 minutes
Surprised at the anti science trolls following this page.
Sylvia J.37 minutes
Oh so right. All over the world it is the same
Claire M.39 minutes
At the end somebody says "right on!" Awesome!
Aron S.40 minutes
Wrong dear, you wrong 100x!!
Stephen M.an hour
100000% END THE BLOODY SELFISH PROTESTS! THAT MAGGOT TRUMP STARTED THIS BULLSH!T FACIST MOVEMENT THE SAME WAY ADOLPH HITLER DID. ONLY Dofference IS HITLER USED FLYERS, TRUMP.CORP USES FB. If you have your Grade 12 and are in those Canadian protests, YOU SHOULD BE SERIOUSLY ASHAMED OF YOURSELVES. Canadian veterans might need to go out for a walk soon and clear the Ottawa Streets with their friends Louis-Ville and Slugger.
Biplab R.an hour
TTT Truck Trump Troll
Malcolm S.an hour
Trudiot is very good in maths. He divided the country, took away jobs, added debt, multiplied misery.
Wesley K.an hour
They need gathering up for a blood eagle.
Brian C.an hour
POS !
Lorens C.an hour
''science, is vaccinations'' Science tells us that the vaccines don't work properely. I never took the polio vaccine to get my freedom back.
Lorens C.an hour
He and other governments are the ones keeping this bs going. They surely earn millions with testing, vaccines, ...
Ivan S.an hour
Welcome in København ...