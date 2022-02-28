back

“We protect each other:” Ukrainian couple takes up arms

Like thousands of other Ukrainian women, Alexandra has decided to take up arms and fight for her country — even though only men are required to remain in Ukraine. Brut met her and her husband in Kyiv.

02/28/2022 4:42 PMupdated: 02/28/2022 4:42 PM
War in Ukraine

5 comments

  • Mohd M.
    27 minutes

    🇺🇦

  • Gene G.
    32 minutes

    Americans need to take a lesson from these strong citizens that believe in and protect their country at all costs.

  • Zhanna L.
    33 minutes

    Crying 💔

  • Anu P.
    40 minutes

    People who are taking arms because their government did not protect them its failure World need peace not arms

  • Dan N.
    41 minutes

    Omg, so blind.

