“We protect each other:” Ukrainian couple takes up arms
Like thousands of other Ukrainian women, Alexandra has decided to take up arms and fight for her country — even though only men are required to remain in Ukraine. Brut met her and her husband in Kyiv.
02/28/2022 4:42 PMupdated: 02/28/2022 4:42 PM
Mohd M.27 minutes
🇺🇦
Gene G.32 minutes
Americans need to take a lesson from these strong citizens that believe in and protect their country at all costs.
Zhanna L.33 minutes
Crying 💔
Anu P.40 minutes
People who are taking arms because their government did not protect them its failure World need peace not arms
Dan N.41 minutes
Omg, so blind.