4 Funeral Rites Around the World
When you die, do you want to be buried? Cremated? Or something entirely different? These are four unique funeral rites around the world.
Guidelines for celebrating the dead
Here are 4 unique funeral rites from around the world.
Exhumation - For some communities in northern Vietnam, this rite allows the soul of the deceased to enter the afterlife. Bones are the shelter for the deceased’s soul and spirit, so they must be reburied in a suitable tomb. The ceremony takes place 3 or 4 years after the deceased’s burial, typically taking place before Tết (the lunar New Year).
Turning of the bones - During the southern winter, from July-October, some Malagasy communities also carry out an exhumation. This sacred ritual called famadihana is one of the most common in Madagascar. During the ritual, the deceased travels from the land of the dead to the land of the ancestors. The body is exhumed and wrapped in a new shroud. This is a way for the living to have a connection to the dead. It’s a kind of homage to the memory of the deceased. Even though the dead are no longer beside them, the living still believe that they are cold, and need to be covered, and they remain by their side until night falls. The body then follows a procession that ends in a large celebration.
Burial - It is prescribed by the 3 major monotheistic religions: Judaism, Christianity and Islam. Burials are seen as a way to protect the body and the dignity of the deceased. In many cultures, burials are linked to the belief in life after death. It is even considered a requirement to enter Heaven. 100,000 years ago, human beings were already burying their dead. This practice spread as communities settled in one place.
Cremation - In the Hindu religion, cremation is meant to liberate the soul of the deceased, freeing it for reincarnation. The deceased is placed on a stretcher over a large pyre. The ashes are then thrown in the Ganges, or in another body of water. Being very expensive, cremation on the banks of the Ganges is reserved for certain castes in Indian society.
72 comments
Deborah C.2 days
I’m being cremated, but once I die my body is nothing but an empty shell since my spirit goes back to the Lord from whence it came so I really could care less what you do with it, it’s not really ME anymore.
Alejandra S.3 days
Lol that's really stupid
Ric M.4 days
Your flesh dies and goes back to dust, your soul live forever... Choose your destination to eternal life.
Scott S.5 days
Nut jobs
Calos V.6 days
That's what I want
Greg K.6 days
Good old burn and churn for me..hate parties..Just want to be left alone..
Toni B.12/11/2019 19:47
I want the absolute cheapest possible option. No embalming, direct cremation, no traditional funeral/wake. Just fire me up and spread my ashes over my garden or something🤷🏼♀️ the funeral industry is disgusting, taking advantage of families that just lost someone and then trying to talk them into spending an extra $1,500 on a casket with a rubber seal that does nothing once you're in the ground.
Hussein A.12/11/2019 03:41
Iraq has the largest cemetery in modern history, the Valley of Peace, it covers over 1400 acres, contains tens of millions of bodies.
Arash E.12/11/2019 00:44
Islam forbidden 🚫 taking the dead body back out
Michael M.12/10/2019 04:38
I want to be BROUGHT BACK !
GodBrayan G.12/09/2019 20:16
Who said I’m dying
Jaylon L.12/06/2019 00:21
Azayla Dixon 🤜🏼
Tenesha F.12/03/2019 23:49
Cremate me & leave me alone.
LeeLee C.12/03/2019 03:18
Burned no tears at my furenal
Samuel B.12/01/2019 06:41
I told everyone this. When I die. Don’t bother tell me how much you love me and you will miss me blah blah goes with your list. I’m dead I was deaf before I was dead after I die I’m still deaf. If anyone want said something before I die then said something.
Samuel D.12/01/2019 02:37
People without Christ 😢 and no hope
Elias S.12/01/2019 01:53
Ew
Doug B.12/01/2019 01:33
AT SOME POINT, ALL WILL BECOME DIRT.
Lilian A.11/30/2019 21:14
In any case. Human died only once then the trial by God for eternity. Even is cultural to make the funeral any men can’t do something with the soul or spirit, because them belongs to The Creator. The question is, are you ready to go to eternity and be in front to God?
Caroline S.11/30/2019 16:38
Wtf