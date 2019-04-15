5 Facts About the Iconic Notre Dame Cathedral

The Notre Dame Cathedral was engulfed in flames today — here are 5 things you may not know about Paris' iconic church.
113 comments
Oscar P.04/23/2019 03:08
Y para los niños de África no hay nada
Emilio M.04/23/2019 02:37
Vale madres su madre historica es más importante el planeta por qué pronto nosotros seremos historia
Nacho S.04/23/2019 01:20
Con tanta gárgola el diablo iso fiesta
Nacho S.04/23/2019 01:19
El diablo baila alli
Juan L.04/23/2019 00:29
😂🤣🤣😂😂muchos se preocupan pero no van ni ala iglesia 😂🤣😂mejor que se preocupen por la exticion de los animales y calentamiento global 😎
Joseph J.04/22/2019 23:49
To you people posting on here get your history straight ,,,Notre Dame is a HISTORICAL FRENCH LANDMARK owned by FRANCE SINCE THE EARLY 1900 'S , they allow the Church to use it free ,, good for Tourism ,,..Duh
Ahmed T.04/22/2019 23:04
كفاه نقولو الشح فيكم بالفغونسي 😂😂😂
Srđan N.04/22/2019 22:41
Zabole me kurac...
Josue A.04/22/2019 20:43
que bueno que se quemo esa madre
Harold B.04/22/2019 18:24
https://www.facebook.com/516471708533861/posts/1186870004827358?sfns=cwmo
Graciela S.04/22/2019 18:12
Preocupense de los niños que mueren de anvere por dios si juntaron tanta plata en tan poco tiempo para reconstruir por qué no juntar para eyos también así de rápido eyos no son de material son de carne y hueso no les da un poquito de tristeza y dolor ver cómo mueren por dios dónde está la solaridad para el ser umano 🙏🙏🙏🙏😪
Jagjit K.04/22/2019 16:54
SO sad
Rajkishor C.04/22/2019 15:57
Kaha
Irma L.04/22/2019 12:18
Me equivoque en la palabra de la santa inquisición
Lucas D.04/22/2019 10:00
Al fin algo bueno se quemó toda al fin
Ziah A.04/22/2019 08:29
NIT CAN RECONSTRUCT TO A NEW ONE BETTER THANTHE OLD ONE. . .BUT IT NEEDS LONG PERIOD OF TIME AND MORE FUNDS TO FINANCE ON HOW BIGGER WILL BE COST THIS CHURCH
Paco A.04/22/2019 03:44
También es terrorismo 🤣😂😜
Jose L.04/22/2019 02:58
Jajajajaja que se cagen
Lloyd E.04/22/2019 02:52
Maybe the Philippine Catholic Church can donate all their goods and investments in rehabilitating Notre Dame.. Since they are just wasting it it covering all the bad deeds of their fellow priests(rape, adultery etc.)and destabilizing our government. Maybe our God can feel them and forgive them if they stop.asking for donations
William Z.04/22/2019 00:13
Qué bueno que se quemó