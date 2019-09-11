5 Measures Used to Deter the Homeless Around the World
Life is certainly difficult for those experiencing homelessness — and blasting "Baby Shark" on a loop where they’re sleeping doesn’t help.
Desperate to get rid of homeless people
5 measures to Get rid of the homeless Used around the world.
Songs - In West Palm Beach, Florida, the nursery rhyme “Baby Shark” was played in a loop over several nights to make the homeless move away from the seafront. West Palm Beach parks and recreation director Leah Rockwell told the Palm Beach Post they’re trying to discourage people from camping out along the glass-walled Lake Pavilion, which is part of the City Commons and Waterfront Promenade area.
Cold showers - In Paris in 2017, the owner of a parking lot used cold showers that were automatically activated so homeless people could not sleep on his property. Cold water sprays installed in a private car park entrance in Paris sparked a nationwide debate. The setup, in a wealthy neighborhood steps from the iconic Rivoli shopping avenue, sprayed water onto anyone approaching the covered entrance without a resident’s permit, effectively driving away homeless people seeking shelter for the night.
Spikes - In London, anti-homeless spikes were installed in a building entrance in 2015. The mayor at the time, Boris Johnson, tweeted on the matter. Boris Johnson called for the removal of spikes that have been installed to prevent homeless people sleeping outside a London building. The Mayor of London called the spikes, pictures of which have gone viral on social media, “ugly, self-defeating and stupid.”
Fines - In 2018, the Hungarian Parliament approved a law banning people from sleeping in the street. With police now empowered to remove rough sleepers from streets and dismantle huts and shacks, a government official said that the law “serves the interests of society as a whole”.
Removal of soup kitchens - In 2014, Kuala Lumpur, Banned soup kitchens in the town center. A few months later, the ban was lifted. Soup kitchen activities are permitted to operate as usual without any timeframe, but the cleanliness aspect will be stringently monitored by Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL).
27 comments
Rose B.10/01/2019 02:22
So the "solution" to homelessness is anything but a legitimate solution...🙄
Erin P.09/30/2019 17:52
All that money spent could have been used to help them.... yes some are there for there own reasons but what a waste of money that could have been used to make a real difference..... this world is a sad sick place
Carol S.09/30/2019 03:33
Shame Shame Shame smh could be you or someone you love someday.
Arnold H.09/29/2019 05:55
Jamestown ny kicks homeless people out of the soup kitchen and puts you in jail for 8 months at a time
Chris A.09/28/2019 23:59
At anytime anyone can become homeless. What happened to kindness, helping others ? Such a sad world
Shannon B.09/27/2019 04:44
It's better than pepper spray and fire hoses isn't it?
Gillian W.09/27/2019 01:16
Human cruelty.
Patricia L.09/26/2019 13:39
Really am sorry for the homeless. Don't you have empty properties with buildings that can be turned into shelters for them ? Especially at night or during storms?
Kerrie G.09/26/2019 12:41
Boo!
Pat R.09/26/2019 02:53
And Portland, Oregon put hugh boulders under every underpass.
Sharron C.09/24/2019 19:04
Maybe they should spend the money helping them!!! How sad!! But our democrats want to give illegals EVERYTHING free!!!!
Jolynn C.09/22/2019 20:13
What has our world turned into ? People r so unkind , if I were rich is do alot to help the homeless , cause u never know when you could become homeless.
Rick C.09/22/2019 20:02
You failed to show the people that have to deal daily with the "homeless" passed out in their business doorsteps, the stench of urine and defecation, and the vandalism of their property. The steps shown here where to make the homeless choose somewhere else to go. What are the property owners supposed to do! You villinize the steps that were taken but gave no solutions to the issue as usual!
Ernesto G.09/21/2019 15:46
From what I've seen of this video doing that to homeless people I don't think think they are anywhere close to God treating a other human being like that while he or she is down on their luck
Gayle B.09/19/2019 03:48
So in other words the Mayor is saying instead of trying to help these people, he annoys them to move because rich people are bothered. Shame on him.
Faye H.09/17/2019 22:35
Jesus would have qualified as homeless. Just saying .....
Alison N.09/17/2019 16:53
Anyone can become homeless at anytime! They are not a scourge of insects or pests!
Bobbi P.09/17/2019 02:00
How much longer are we going to accept this vicious treatment of our most vulnerable citizens?
Janie A.09/16/2019 15:31
Churches. Free taxes. Now show how loving & helpfully you are suppose to be. Divide areas of their responsibilities. Monitor their activity
Becky H.09/16/2019 00:58
I believe that several countries were represented in this... What's your solution? I think all these closed down malls should be converted into rooms... Cafeterias... Showers... Job training facilities... Security...Transportation to jobs... etc... Who's to fund it? We will of course because really we already are...