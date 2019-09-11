5 Measures Used to Deter the Homeless Around the World

Desperate to get rid of homeless people

5 measures to Get rid of the homeless Used around the world.

Songs - In West Palm Beach, Florida, the nursery rhyme “Baby Shark” was played in a loop over several nights to make the homeless move away from the seafront. West Palm Beach parks and recreation director Leah Rockwell told the Palm Beach Post they’re trying to discourage people from camping out along the glass-walled Lake Pavilion, which is part of the City Commons and Waterfront Promenade area.

Cold showers - In Paris in 2017, the owner of a parking lot used cold showers that were automatically activated so homeless people could not sleep on his property. Cold water sprays installed in a private car park entrance in Paris sparked a nationwide debate. The setup, in a wealthy neighborhood steps from the iconic Rivoli shopping avenue, sprayed water onto anyone approaching the covered entrance without a resident’s permit, effectively driving away homeless people seeking shelter for the night.

Spikes - In London, anti-homeless spikes were installed in a building entrance in 2015. The mayor at the time, Boris Johnson, tweeted on the matter. Boris Johnson called for the removal of spikes that have been installed to prevent homeless people sleeping outside a London building. The Mayor of London called the spikes, pictures of which have gone viral on social media, “ugly, self-defeating and stupid.”

Fines - In 2018, the Hungarian Parliament approved a law banning people from sleeping in the street. With police now empowered to remove rough sleepers from streets and dismantle huts and shacks, a government official said that the law “serves the interests of society as a whole”.

Removal of soup kitchens - In 2014, Kuala Lumpur, Banned soup kitchens in the town center. A few months later, the ban was lifted. Soup kitchen activities are permitted to operate as usual without any timeframe, but the cleanliness aspect will be stringently monitored by Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL).

