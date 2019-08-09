8chan Founder Discusses Regret Over His Creation
"If I could go back and not create 8chan at all — I probably would." The creator of the web forum where the El Paso gunman posted his manifesto spoke about the platform that has become his personal Frankenstein's monster.
The gunman in the El Paso mass shooting posted a racist “manifesto” on the site
Fredrick Brennan is the creator of the website 8chan, an online forum that allows users to post anonymously and without surveillance. “I never really imagined that this would happen, that shooters would post their manifestos on 8chan. And I put some of the blame on the way that they’re administering it. They have this saying that was on 8chan before it was closed, you know: “Embrace infamy.” They had that right on the home page of 8chan. Even after the most recent shooting, they had that and it just seems like something very callous to say, given the circumstances.”
The gunman in the El Paso mass shooting posted a racist “manifesto” on the site, in which he described his plan. It was the 3rd time within 6 months that an 8chan user has been linked to a mass killing. The perpetrator of the massacre in Christchurch, New Zealand, in which 50 people were killed in March, had also announced his intentions on 8chan and posted a link to the video of the killings on Facebook Live. Fredrick Brennan created 8chan in 2013 as an alternative to 4chan, a similar web forum. 8chan’s popularity boomed in 2014 during “Gamergate,” a harassment campaign that targeted a number of women gamers. The campaign was started on 4chan, but after several posts were deleted, Brennan decided to launch a site with no surveillance of messages.
“They’re really not putting the resources in, like we see the mainstream sites doing, and that’s why we are often hearing about extremism fostering on these sites. If I could go back and not create 8chan at all, I probably would. After the Christchurch shooting, I wasn’t sure, but after this shooting, I am sure that 8chan has been just a total negative in the world. You know, I was very naïve and ignorant when I made it.” Brennan distanced himself from the site in 2016.
18 comments
Kris G.08/26/2019 00:16
Maybe it had something to do with journalists breaking into his house and him being harrassed by the police 🤷
Ezra N.08/25/2019 19:27
“A harassment campaign that targeted a number of female video game developers..” okay so that’s just a lie.
Melody J.08/25/2019 02:01
Shiiiit ppl gonna do what they want no matter what. I've never even heard of this forum🤷🤷
Robert C.08/24/2019 14:20
It was posted on Instagram first... nice try
Devin A.08/24/2019 11:03
Well social media made it ok to say whatever you want with no consequence. So theres that too, it's not just 8chan.
Bratt C.08/23/2019 12:32
Now for 4chan to be taken down.
Hunter B.08/21/2019 16:35
Anyone have a new place to go
Sy S.08/17/2019 03:47
So when is Instagram getting g taken down?
Darryl R.08/16/2019 21:28
He was actually running away from it not trying to destroy it
Peter Z.08/13/2019 15:47
I guess we shouldn't breathe air anymore, seeing that all mass shooters breathe air...
Stephen W.08/12/2019 21:15
So... dude makes 8chan so people can harass female game devs. Now, he regrets it once muhfuggas start shooting up places? Total angel here...
Carole M.08/12/2019 01:50
He founded 8chan as a free speech friendly 4chan alternative in 2013, defended its use by advocates of Gamergate in 2014, and cut ties with it in 2018 after it began to be used by perpatrators of mass shooters. There is nothing written or reported what political affiliation he leans towards Olayinka Adedapo.
Mary F.08/11/2019 21:19
I have heard it said he didnt write the manifesto..
Olayinka A.08/10/2019 08:07
This is the leader of Trump supporters?
Brittany K.08/10/2019 01:53
The manifesto was posted to Instagram first and then copied to 8chan after the shooting occurred.
Susan P.08/09/2019 20:34
So unmake it!
Kiandriah M.08/09/2019 18:44
This world is over. I hope we get a new one and don't mess it up
Brut08/09/2019 18:23
