9 simple questions about Ramadan

Is it rude to eat in front of those who fast? What do most people get wrong about Ramadan? Simple questions about Ramadan, answered …

04/08/2022 2:07 PM
    9 simple questions about Ramadan

5 comments

  • Hannah R.
    29 minutes

    More like intermittent fasting 16/8 for 30 days…

  • Brut
    an hour

    Follow Bilal Qazi on Instagram and TikTok here: https://www.instagram.com/alqazi21/ https://www.tiktok.com/@alqazi?lang=en

  • Abdullahi A.
    2 hours

    I usually call people who are not fasting to drink or eat in front of me. I always provide the refreshments. It gives me hope that in a few hours I am going to be refreshed too. It's actually therapeutic.

  • Phoenix L.
    2 hours

    That's them!! But I'm Gonna eat my food.

  • James W.
    2 hours

    Of course not...if that person is fasting, fine. Eat your meal.

