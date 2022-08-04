9 simple questions about Ramadan
More like intermittent fasting 16/8 for 30 days…
Follow Bilal Qazi on Instagram and TikTok here:
https://www.instagram.com/alqazi21/
https://www.tiktok.com/@alqazi?lang=en
I usually call people who are not fasting to drink or eat in front of me. I always provide the refreshments. It gives me hope that in a few hours I am going to be refreshed too. It's actually therapeutic.
That's them!! But I'm Gonna eat my food.
Of course not...if that person is fasting, fine. Eat your meal.
5 comments
Hannah R.29 minutes
Brutan hour
Abdullahi A.2 hours
Phoenix L.2 hours
James W.2 hours
