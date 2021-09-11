back

A pregnant woman’s death reignites protests against Poland’s abortion ban

“The life of a fetus comes before the life and health of a woman.” Her name was Izabela. She died after being denied treatment due to her country’s abortion ban.

11/09/2021 8:58 PM
1 comment

  • Susan F.
    an hour

    Without the mother the fetus wouldn’t survive, so the life of the mother takes precedence.

