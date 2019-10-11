Abiy Ahmed Wins Nobel Peace Prize
The 2019 Nobel Peace Prize winner is Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. This is how he rose to lead his nation and quickly foster peace with Eritrea, ending 20 years of conflict.
Praised for the "important reforms" launched at home
It’s the story of a boy named “revolution” Abiyot who became the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize winner. Abiy Ahmed was born in Ethiopia in 1976 to an Oromo Muslim father and an Amhara Orthodox Christian mother. At 15, he joined the Ethiopian People's Revolutionary Democratic Front which was fighting the dictatorship at the time. He then joined the army and was sent as a blue helmet to Rwanda, following the Tutsi genocide. He occupied a position in telecommunications during the war between Ethiopia and Eritrea.
During the 2000s, he strove for a reconciliation between Muslims and Christians in Oromia, his native region. He got into politics in 2010 and was the minister of Science and Technology between 2015 and 2016. On April 2, 2018, he became Ethiopia’s prime minister, and began a push for gender parity within the cabinet. While in office, he reached out to his Eritrean counterpart, Isaias Afwerki. On July 9, 2018, Ethiopia and Eritrea signed a Joint Declaration of Peace and Friendship.
At home, Abiy offered one political surprise after another. He released tens of thousands of prisoners, welcomed home once-banned opposition groups and acknowledged past abuses. People expressed themselves freely on social media, and he announced that Ethiopia would hold free and fair elections in 2020. The country has one of the world's few "gender-balanced" Cabinets and a female president, a rarity in Africa. And for the first time Ethiopia had no journalists in prison, media groups noted last year. The new prime minister also announced the opening-up of Ethiopia's tightly controlled economy, saying private investment would be welcome in major state-owned sectors — a process that continues slowly. This agreement put an end to 20 years of war that caused over 60,000 deaths.
Brut.
26 comments
Asamnew T.10/28/2019 01:18
This is totally unacceptable by the people of Ethiopian he does not desrve this award .he is genocider he killed many Ethiopian currently many of the nation are scared of genocide by his tribe all his covernment institution such as police and defense minister are supporting this murderer for robbery group
Emeka A.10/28/2019 01:10
Look at how young, other countries president are. But in the case of Nigeria, these old fools that call themselves politicians keep recycling themselves year in year out. That's why no good thing will ever come out of Nigeria.
Righat E.10/27/2019 02:00
Congra congra 🙋✌✌✌👆
Alphonso W.10/26/2019 21:43
CONGRATULATIONS !
William R.10/25/2019 12:40
The Nobel Prizes have become a joke for many years now. I give very little credence to anything they say
Wodage G.10/25/2019 05:46
He is a good leader
Tracy C.10/21/2019 18:19
Amen
Yamitulish A.10/17/2019 16:04
👎
Vernyuy E.10/15/2019 02:16
He deserves it let other African presidents copy from him mostly those colonized by France
Mekonen K.10/14/2019 17:59
This is a joke . Im from eritrea there is no peace in eritrea or ethiopia everthing is fake .
Abane E.10/14/2019 13:55
My dream is to meet this reformer I am not from Ethiopia but imagine a great continent with pple like you
Wesley M.10/13/2019 22:32
The Nobel Peace prize lost all itsy credibility when they gave it to Obama for nuthin
Elgar F.10/12/2019 04:41
Now Greta Thunberg can sit back and chew the words 'how dare you'
Elias V.10/11/2019 21:04
"How dare you? You have stolen my dreams and my Nobel!" (Fiona)
Malcom W.10/11/2019 20:32
Dope
RedOne D.10/11/2019 19:19
Respect
Shawn L.10/11/2019 16:25
Thanks
Guilherme C.10/11/2019 16:23
💩
Audrey N.10/11/2019 16:16
Lovely beautiful ❤️❤️❣️ recognition
Neil J.10/11/2019 15:46
Hmm