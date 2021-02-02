back

Abortion rights around the world

To have an abortion in Poland, women will now have to prove that their pregnancy is the result of rape or incest, or that it is life threatening. Here's what abortion access looks like around the world...

02/02/2021 9:02 PM
6 comments

  • Spartansof N.
    39 minutes

    Hey Poland, as long as women still have access to alcohol, cigarettes, hot baths, and their own fist, you haven’t stopped them from getting an abortion.

  • Yolanda H.
    an hour

    The wrath of God will be upon the nations. It’s against God’s Commandments! So An abortion is considered a sacrifice to the satan, and a curse to the rest of the family members!

  • Mandy S.
    an hour

    Get on birth control

  • Cory N.
    an hour

    How it should be in the US

  • Beth G.
    an hour

    I'm all for pro-choice but 'human rights' and 'right to terminate human life' probably shouldn't be put in the same video.

  • Haroun M.
    2 hours

    They give a serial killer a chance to change his unforgivable deeds, but have no problem to end the life of an INNOCENT baby (abortion)



