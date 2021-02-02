back
Abortion rights around the world
To have an abortion in Poland, women will now have to prove that their pregnancy is the result of rape or incest, or that it is life threatening. Here's what abortion access looks like around the world...
02/02/2021 9:02 PM
- New
And even more
- 4:19
The Rise Of Rakesh Tikait: Good, Bad Or Ugly?
- 1:40
Visiting The Barbershop In A Covid World
- 3:51
She Disguised Herself as a Man to Survive the Taliban
- 3:59
Viplove Thakur’s Seething Speech In Parliament #TBT
- 4:47
Deep Sidhu & The Red Fort Flag Controversy
- 4:34
Learn Subversive English With This Witty Educator
6 comments
Spartansof N.39 minutes
Hey Poland, as long as women still have access to alcohol, cigarettes, hot baths, and their own fist, you haven’t stopped them from getting an abortion.
Yolanda H.an hour
The wrath of God will be upon the nations. It’s against God’s Commandments! So An abortion is considered a sacrifice to the satan, and a curse to the rest of the family members!
Mandy S.an hour
Get on birth control
Cory N.an hour
How it should be in the US
Beth G.an hour
I'm all for pro-choice but 'human rights' and 'right to terminate human life' probably shouldn't be put in the same video.
Haroun M.2 hours
They give a serial killer a chance to change his unforgivable deeds, but have no problem to end the life of an INNOCENT baby (abortion)