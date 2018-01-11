Ambassador Hoekstra called out for his lies

The new US ambassador to the Netherlands had a rough first day on the job — when he was grilled by Dutch journalists about his Islamophobic lies.
Sayed S.03/08/2018 12:43
Paranoid Alt Right neo Nazi fascists.
Christeen R.01/21/2018 22:11
Liars their all liars!! It's on tape yet they never said it. Makes me sick
Wesley H.01/21/2018 20:53
The twisted media strikes again LMAO
Caleb M.01/21/2018 18:44
Douche canoe
Chris M.01/21/2018 17:51
They made you tell the truth bitch!!!!!
Steve W.01/21/2018 15:48
Well at least I respect him. He realize he made a mistake but but don't sit there and say it's fake news like the president He know he's lying but he don't want to admit to it so his favorite word and the rest of them oh it's fake news really seriously.
Earl W.01/21/2018 13:31
Wow!
Jason A.01/21/2018 09:05
This is how you hold be accountable for their crap. The Trump administration is full of liars, racists and bîgots and they are allowed to get away with their comments and actions daily in the US.
Stephen M.01/21/2018 02:40
This is what they do we know it
Kathy P.01/21/2018 00:42
It's not Fake News, It's Unbelievable News. Folks lie. Reporters call them out on their lies. They turn around and lie again, saying they never said it. Then, when they are shown the actual tape of them lying, they all claim "Fake News. UNBELIEVABLE We are in bigly trouble, folks
Wanda D.01/20/2018 23:49
Really..... we no why ur not revisiting the issue because ur a liar and when u lie u can't remember which lie u told
Zachary C.01/20/2018 23:37
And that's why I want nothing to do with America's fucked government. This is NOT my goverment.
Katherine Q.01/20/2018 22:48
Do they even realize that they are lying or are they so pathological that they don’t think they are?
Krystle W.01/20/2018 18:41
See this is exactly how U.S. journalist can fact check CHUMP, but he won't come from behind his Twitter account, and all his PS does us deflects questions.
John B.01/20/2018 16:56
lol...this guy is something else. Nope, never said it. Calls it Fake News. Video plays of him saying it. Apologizes and doesn't want to revisit the issue. SMH I wonder where he learned that little trick?
Trae L.01/20/2018 14:43
Vote him out Netherlands’s lier lier pant on fire=you are fire
David A.01/20/2018 10:36
Why not just say, “My bad. I was wrong” Or be PC and say, ”I received intel that caused me to say statements I believe were true. I stand corrected and apologize to the Dutch people”. Full stop!
Wilson J.01/20/2018 05:54
Many of our children of "white" immigrants become absolutely corrupt
Sean M.01/20/2018 01:27
Asshole
Jerry L.01/19/2018 18:06
Another idiot.