Americans living in France explain the French social safety net

These Americans are grateful to be living in France during Covid-19 for one simple reason: Affordable health care.

05/20/2020 7:02 PM
  • 12.7k
  • 20

14 comments

  • Jaime G.
    an hour

    This CHINESE WUHAN VIRUS has caused so much heartache almost 100K in the US have died thanks to China!! Basturds

  • WS C.
    2 hours

    There is free health care but it's in China and regardless of the status quo of the individual covid-19 patient, all are given equal treatment and care. And that is something no country in the west can even close to matching.

  • Maureen G.
    2 hours

    Get informed socialized medicine you would wait a very long time for care

  • Thib T.
    3 hours

    Yeah but americans are free ! Free to go medical bankrupt 😂😂😂😂😂

  • Ivana S.
    4 hours

    👏👏👏

  • Zach C.
    5 hours

    Yet if you need anything major, you will come back here to get it done. Ask yourself why you think that is...

  • JA B.
    5 hours

    Yes because they’re all broke.

  • Erin E.
    5 hours

    But you get mad af when a foreigner comes to our country for good medical care. Hypocrites much??

  • Hawkins G.
    6 hours

    Texas Sucks and you ain't go no medical insurance Elizabeth. Well boo hoo.

  • Nicholas M.
    6 hours

    Why can’t this be applied here?🤷‍♂️

  • Mike C.
    7 hours

    Yet ever other aspect of France is different from US. No argument.

  • David R.
    7 hours

    Pretty much every first world country in the world except the 'free' USA. how can you claim to be free but not have universal healthcare?

  • Davon R.
    8 hours

    Any candidate that isn’t pushing for M4A is completely useless.

  • Paras S.
    8 hours

    America 101!