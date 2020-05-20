back
Americans living in France explain the French social safety net
These Americans are grateful to be living in France during Covid-19 for one simple reason: Affordable health care.
05/20/2020 7:02 PM
14 comments
Jaime G.an hour
This CHINESE WUHAN VIRUS has caused so much heartache almost 100K in the US have died thanks to China!! Basturds
WS C.2 hours
There is free health care but it's in China and regardless of the status quo of the individual covid-19 patient, all are given equal treatment and care. And that is something no country in the west can even close to matching.
Maureen G.2 hours
Get informed socialized medicine you would wait a very long time for care
Thib T.3 hours
Yeah but americans are free ! Free to go medical bankrupt 😂😂😂😂😂
Ivana S.4 hours
👏👏👏
Zach C.5 hours
Yet if you need anything major, you will come back here to get it done. Ask yourself why you think that is...
JA B.5 hours
Yes because they’re all broke.
Erin E.5 hours
But you get mad af when a foreigner comes to our country for good medical care. Hypocrites much??
Hawkins G.6 hours
Texas Sucks and you ain't go no medical insurance Elizabeth. Well boo hoo.
Nicholas M.6 hours
Why can’t this be applied here?🤷♂️
Mike C.7 hours
Yet ever other aspect of France is different from US. No argument.
David R.7 hours
Pretty much every first world country in the world except the 'free' USA. how can you claim to be free but not have universal healthcare?
Davon R.8 hours
Any candidate that isn’t pushing for M4A is completely useless.
Paras S.8 hours
America 101!