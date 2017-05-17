Anti-Erdogan protest in D.C.

Protest in Washington D.C. turns violent as Turkish president's bodyguards fight with protesters.
Brad M.11/07/2019 22:00
This video shows Erdogan last visit to the US. His body guards are attacking protesters on US soil. 45 has invited him back
Shermaine D.05/25/2017 04:18
This is all fake news set up by the conservative snowflakes..
Jose C.05/18/2017 11:42
They had no fear of the police. Turkish nationals in America with no fear of American police.
Jerry P.05/18/2017 11:17
Hey turkey President didn't your own soldiers committee treason a few months ago
Rian C.05/18/2017 05:30
Alexander L.05/18/2017 05:12
The background music goes pretty well with all the kicking and stomping in the beginning of the video.
Malinda P.05/18/2017 05:03
Attacked, not fight, attacked! It is clear they broke through the police line and attacked the protesters. Get your damn headline correct! This is sick! :(
Farhan R.05/18/2017 03:44
Jeff R.05/18/2017 03:36
This looks WAY too well produced to be live footage.
Rafael D.05/18/2017 02:47
Hubieran aventado una bomba por voloteros
Russell S.05/18/2017 02:34
Where's that good old US police brutality when you need it?
Igor B.05/18/2017 02:15
How is this filmed this way
John L.05/18/2017 01:29
Wow. Love the filming of this. The editing is on point from the cop hitting the guy in the and the awesome cop in the end, stay back. Lol. Love this stuff.
Rya D.05/18/2017 01:12
Rya D.05/18/2017 01:12
Hider A.05/18/2017 00:57
The PDk is no different from isis or any terrorist grope
Rocko A.05/18/2017 00:43
No lo notan imnorantes no hay sangre ni arestos corto video ... Insultences ustedes y matences ustedes pendejos
Tony P.05/18/2017 00:40
carve Turkey
Robo S.05/18/2017 00:28
Anyone else think this was staged?.. I'm only saying so because of the body language of most involved...
Jj V.05/18/2017 00:14
Fu$k the protesters trumpzilla all day American is vack