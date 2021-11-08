back

Anti-vaccine activist gets tricked by YouTubers

These YouTubers tricked a prominent British antivaxxer into accepting a fake bribe from AstraZeneca ... So he would stop criticizing vaccines. Here’s how they did it.

08/10/2021 5:21 PMupdated: 08/10/2021 5:24 PM

4 comments

  • Jean W.
    7 days

    What a buffoon...

  • Tróndur S.
    08/11/2021 11:55

    Why would anybody be hypocritical and take bribes, when they are in fact opposing the governments tightened grip on democracy. Think, and try and use that untrained brain of yours. Could the YouTubers been payed by the opposition to try and trap the activist. Could the video have been edited, and voices been dubbed after the meeting? - you people really are like 🐑 sheep. Google search for: computer generated false video

  • Ozy M.
    08/11/2021 08:28

    Gotcha..!!

  • Julian P.
    08/10/2021 17:52

    Ha ha ha. Hypocrite!!!