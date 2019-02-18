Art Against Femicide

Hiroshima survivor speaks up against nuclear weapons
The life of Taylor Swift
A day in the life of a transgender sex worker
When did body hair become seen as "unfeminine"?
The black-and-white selfie challenge in Turkey
The life of Michelle Obama
That Jesús Almanza Cirilo dude finding this so funny. He must find a lot of violence against women online for his entertainment
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
1 comment
Marianne D.02/18/2019 17:19
That Jesús Almanza Cirilo dude finding this so funny. He must find a lot of violence against women online for his entertainment