Aung San Suu Kyi's Fall From Grace
Once celebrated as a champion of human rights, Myanmar's leader is now known for her inaction in the Rohingya crisis. This is Aung San Suu Kyi's dramatic fall from grace.
Aung San Suu Kyi was born on June 19, 1945 In Rangoon, then British Burma. Her father was Aung San, commander of the Burma Independence Army. He helped negotiate the end of British rule in Burma in 1947 but was assassinated later that year. At 15, Suu Kyi left Burma for India, where her mother served as ambassador. In 1967, She graduated from the University of Oxford. In 1972, she married British historian Michael Aris, with whom she had 2 children. In 1988, she returned to Burma to care for her mother who'd had a stroke. That same year, a pro-democracy movement against Burma’s dictatorship began. Amid massive protests Suu Kyi began speaking out. She helped found the National League for Democracy Party (NLD).
In 1989, at 43, the military government placed her under house arrest. They changed the name from Burma to Myanmar after thousands were killed in an uprising. In 1990, an election was held, and the NLD won 80% of the seats — but the military refused to give up power.
In 1991, she was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. Her family accepted on her behalf. In 1999, Her husband died from cancer. Suu Kyi didn't go see him out of fear she wouldn't be let back into Myanmar. She went on to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom and Congressional Gold Medal.
In 2010, at age 65, she was released from house arrest. She's spent 15 of the past 21 years under house arrest. In our movement for democracy and human rights in Burma,
In 2012, she won a seat In Myanmar’s parliament. 3 years later, her party swept into power in Myanmar’s first freely held parliamentary elections. Suu Kyi was named state counselor and became Myanmar’s de-facto leader. In 2017, reports emerge of human rights abuses against the Rohingya — an ethnic minority group that’s mostly Muslim. They live in the Western state of Rakhine. The U.N. investigated allegations of crimes, including mass killings and rape, by Myanmar’s military. More than 700,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled to Bangladesh to escape the atrocities.
In 2018, Suu Kyi has several awards revoked for her failure to intervene in the humanitarian crisis, including the U.S. Holocaust Museum’s Elie Weisel Award, the Freedom of the City of Oxford award, and Amnesty International’s Ambassador of Conscience Award. That same year, 2 Reuters journalists Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo were arrested and sentenced to 7 years in prison after reporting on Rohingya killings.The case has been held in open court. If anyone feels there has been a miscarriage of justice, I would like them to point it out.In May 2019, the 2 Pulitzer Prize-winners were released after spending more than 500 days in prison.
Despite this, the U.N. warned press freedom In Myanmar remains “dire.” From her government’s prosecution of journalists to her inaction on the Rohingya crisis, Aung San Suu Kyi — once viewed as a symbol of resistance and democracy — has seen a dramatic fall from grace.
59 comments
Noor A.2 days
This Lady and her Military Regime should be HANGED......
Ahmed .5 days
This is means human rights it's just a puppet to declare wars on underdogs area spreading phobias desease ... This action crusade has meaning that world still stuck in the dark ages ,Gucci suits and expensive perfume doesn't change what inside
Mujibul H.6 days
Shameless leader.
Pyae S.6 days
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=758802874586311&id=100013698150733
Mon M.6 days
Brut You don't know reality about our country. Learn the histroy. Misleading articles. We myanmar know what are happening in our country. We are not supporting Genocide, we want justic . We stand with Our Leader , Mother Aung San Suu Kyi.
Kaung H.7 days
So many misleading and incomplete facts. And poor choice of words.And the title too.This whole article is misleading in so many ways.And it is biased.
Naz K.7 days
May she burn in hell 🔥 🔥
Kyaw H.7 days
This media should be ashame of trying to ruin her reputation.
Kyaw H.7 days
She doesn't fall from grance.Only you people think that way.She has hold burden for the burma military action which is the same military hold her in capitivity and she is speaking and facing you guys for the people of burma not for the burma military.Only you scums think she is evil.Even in my country military supporters hate her but she is held responsible for the military actions.You guys should learn hoe the burma government work first then to blame her out of hatred.I personally doesn't hate muslims untail i saw them burning Aung san suki pictures.What does aung san suki does? She has no military power.
Peter's L.12/11/2019 17:10
It is not fair to make such a narrative that ruins her reputation as she was not the person who should be responsible for what happened in the country's inter racial conflict.
Hibby R.12/11/2019 16:23
I want killd you
Heinn H.12/11/2019 13:23
U will become a fool if u let them fool.
Md N.12/11/2019 11:49
Aung san suu kyi should surrender her Nobel prize for peace giving she doesn't even deserve it wat a shame.....
Basher K.12/11/2019 05:25
Totally bad lady
Andy I.12/11/2019 05:15
Myanmar want the land but not the people. So they kill Rohingya people.
Haikal A.12/11/2019 04:10
An example how the reign of power can degrade the idealism.
Faisal K.12/11/2019 03:41
she is terrorist, she killed many of Rohinga Muslim