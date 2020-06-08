back
Beirut residents on the aftermath of deadly blast
"Beirut is broken." Beirut residents spoke to Brut about their country's long history of trauma and their fears for the future after the devastating explosion... amid a pandemic and an economic crisis.
08/06/2020 8:59 PM
- New
2 comments
Mirko H.15 minutes
Hope there will be quick international support, and a quick economical, political recovery. The world was watching and you're not alone. 😥❤️ Just the best from Bremen, Germany.
Libra M.29 minutes
We are so saddened by this. Praying for you guys from Miami Florida