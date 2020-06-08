back

Beirut residents on the aftermath of deadly blast

"Beirut is broken." Beirut residents spoke to Brut about their country's long history of trauma and their fears for the future after the devastating explosion... amid a pandemic and an economic crisis.

08/06/2020 8:59 PM
  • New

And even more

  1. 4:34

    Beirut residents on the aftermath of deadly blast

  2. 2:41

    What is ammonium nitrate?

  3. 3:04

    TikTok trend embraces culture through clothing

  4. 3:50

    Back-to-school photos in France go viral

  5. 4:39

    Karens, explained

  6. 3:21

    The "Vogue Challenge": Black creatives call for diversity in fashion

2 comments

  • Mirko H.
    15 minutes

    Hope there will be quick international support, and a quick economical, political recovery. The world was watching and you're not alone. 😥❤️ Just the best from Bremen, Germany.

  • Libra M.
    29 minutes

    We are so saddened by this. Praying for you guys from Miami Florida