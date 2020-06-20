back

Brazil: Crisis in the favelas amid COVID-19

Brazil, the new epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, is home to millions living in extreme poverty. Brut visited favelas in Rio de Janeiro, where COVID-19 has hit the country the hardest.

06/20/2020 2:00 PM

Brut. Docs

3 comments

  • Sajid I.
    06/24/2020 16:34

    https://youtu.be/BZfS3zTPirw

