Brazil's Bolsonaro tests positive for COVID-19
The man needs to meet trump and pence and gift them covid.
I'm Brazilian and most of the people here in my country believe he's not really sick. There's a widely spread suspicion that he has made up all this story to avoid having to go to the Federal Police to clarify his involvement with fake news schemes, while he uses the opportunity to say hydroxychloroquine has cured him and it works, justifying millions of dollars that the military spent buying this medicine.
Don't get it wrong: this is one more of Bolsonaro's lies.
😂
Jajaja que pendejo
No tienes verguenza de nada.matado los indios.maldito
Bolsonaro drink COCA COLA THAT KILL ALL😂😂
It has a recovery rate of 98%. Those that sell the panic also sell the pill.
The true pandemic is when ignorants control the science!
Yes, but it's 'man flu' and we all know what that means...
That is his punishment for what he is doing to the rainforest.
A man who is the most powerful political person of a country should think more than enough before taking any step and think about the welfare of the common mass. He has failed to do the best for the people and caused great suffering and miseries by misleading them and not giving proper advise.
He got what he deserved!
im waiting for trump lmao
Awful person...wonder how many he infected...
So he got the flu and did the fake test that always goes positive if u got the flu. whats to say about that? he didnt obey the narrative and finally the Cult has what they want
Nothing happened. He is 100%fine. Idiots are the ones believing on the Covid political game! Wake up!! He just proved this is not that histeria everybody is buying! And the Hydroxy chloroquine works! As he have always said..
Karma
Yesss,,,die,,cabron
World leaders....what a pity
Karma😂😂
25 comments
