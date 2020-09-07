back

Brazil's Bolsonaro tests positive for COVID-19

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been infected with the "little flu" he downplayed for months. Here's a look back on his handling of the pandemic.

07/09/2020 4:31 PM
25 comments

  • Stan K.
    31 minutes

    The man needs to meet trump and pence and gift them covid.

  • Deyvid L.
    32 minutes

    I'm Brazilian and most of the people here in my country believe he's not really sick. There's a widely spread suspicion that he has made up all this story to avoid having to go to the Federal Police to clarify his involvement with fake news schemes, while he uses the opportunity to say hydroxychloroquine has cured him and it works, justifying millions of dollars that the military spent buying this medicine. Don't get it wrong: this is one more of Bolsonaro's lies.

  • Lia T.
    32 minutes

    😂

  • Charlotte M.
    36 minutes

    Jajaja que pendejo

  • GemmaEva E.
    40 minutes

    No tienes verguenza de nada.matado los indios.maldito

  • GemmaEva E.
    42 minutes

    Bolsonaro drink COCA COLA THAT KILL ALL😂😂

  • Garrett N.
    an hour

    It has a recovery rate of 98%. Those that sell the panic also sell the pill.

  • Terra F.
    an hour

    The true pandemic is when ignorants control the science!

  • Na I.
    an hour

    Yes, but it's 'man flu' and we all know what that means...

  • Jolanda K.
    an hour

    That is his punishment for what he is doing to the rainforest.

  • Sudipta S.
    an hour

    A man who is the most powerful political person of a country should think more than enough before taking any step and think about the welfare of the common mass. He has failed to do the best for the people and caused great suffering and miseries by misleading them and not giving proper advise.

  • Diane R.
    an hour

    He got what he deserved!

  • Josh W.
    an hour

    im waiting for trump lmao

  • Jessica J.
    an hour

    Awful person...wonder how many he infected...

  • Rafael d.
    an hour

    So he got the flu and did the fake test that always goes positive if u got the flu. whats to say about that? he didnt obey the narrative and finally the Cult has what they want

  • Marcelo M.
    an hour

    Nothing happened. He is 100%fine. Idiots are the ones believing on the Covid political game! Wake up!! He just proved this is not that histeria everybody is buying! And the Hydroxy chloroquine works! As he have always said..

  • Nisha A.
    an hour

    Karma

  • Noubeig P.
    an hour

    Yesss,,,die,,cabron

  • Pranjal G.
    an hour

    World leaders....what a pity

  • Christian S.
    an hour

    Karma😂😂