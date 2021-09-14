back

British MP calls out Islamophobia in a powerful speech

"To be a Muslim woman, to be outspoken, and to be left-wing is to be subject to this barrage of racism and hate." Through tears, this British lawmaker recounted being a victim of Islamophobic hate.

09/14/2021 8:05 PM

117 comments

  • Rudra C.
    2 days

    This woman is very cunning , she knows pretty well how to manipulate the sympathy of unassuming british citizens . She is and always will be a grave threat to Britain because she is a believer and most of the people of her religion has a penchant for terrorism in their dna .

  • Raghu S.
    3 days

    1. Y don't you leave the place if they don't like you? 2. Gypsy phobia / black phobia etc are none of your business. Trying to rope in people to fight your battle? Let the gypsies do that. 3. Solidarity is safe only when you, not others, get affected - did you bother about blacks and gypsies earlier? Would you have bothered about them, if you were not yelled at? Hypocrite. Get lost.

  • Velayit H.
    3 days

    succh a self pity put on show this woman.. there r far worse scenarious fot other oppresed woman.. stop ur crying b.. s

  • Malini A.
    4 days

    Perfect victim Card

  • Dinesh B.
    4 days

    Crocodile have real tears but not believe her she is part of pattern called victim card

  • Rajesh S.
    4 days

    They don't fight for the women in Afghanistan but in other countries who recognise them and give equal opportunity they give speach about hate and racism . Stand and she'd crocodile tears . Islamophobia is created by your people and people like you .. stop this shit talks .

  • Pandey P.
    4 days

    Islamophobia is spread by muslim people by his behavior and attitude in the world. We see the current situation in islamic countries. Rather then showing islamophobia why dont you ask and discuss the issue among islamic countries? From there this situation is came

  • Rajesh A.
    4 days

    Drama at its height. This is called 'Nyakamo' in Bengali

  • Milind B.
    5 days

    This is because so called innoscant muslims do not raise their voice aloud againsts terrifying hate assolt done by islamic fundamentalists on non muslims. DO NOT PLAY VICTUM CARD PLEASE.

  • Abhishek K.
    6 days

    Europe,USA,Canada,india,New zealand,Australia,UK etc all are Islamophobic .......maybe something wrong with the people of these countries .......the peaceful countries are syria , iraq , afghanisthan , pakistan, lebanon etc........

  • Jahid S.
    6 days

    Funny rapist country posting her and laughing

  • Thripura K.
    6 days

    Stop being a hypocrite

  • Vinod B.
    6 days

    Not just in UK USA India against Muslims , Black's migrants and other minorities.

  • Vinod B.
    6 days

    Shocking to see her express her anguish calling her name in hate speeches ,this hate speeches are prevalent not UK are America and India against Muslims , Black's , and minority and migrants .

  • Zainab S.
    6 days

    People in the comment section,talking about racism and telling us how a woman doesn't deserve to be treated right just because she is a Muslim,Mark my words you all are RACISTS!

  • Harish C.
    6 days

    Talk about your religion moronic way to treat others why they suppress women and why they always keep fighting let there be some peace and let there be no such ideologies exist

  • Sidhartha M.
    6 days

    If you are really leftist then how come you wear the Muslim woman tag? To my knowledge leftists have no religion. Being a leftist and sitting inside a leftist camp are two different things.

  • Muhammad A.
    6 days

    Bhakts in comments supporting islamophobia as usual

  • Karun M.
    6 days

    same Jihadis goes everywhere they know how to blowup Manchester bombings

  • Nawab S.
    6 days

    dekh re ho bhai UK me kitna freedom hai.. yaha agar bol de koi neta aysa to turant bahiskar..