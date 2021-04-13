back

British people are celebrating pubs reopening

Pubs have finally reopened in the U.K. after months of near-total lockdown ... and British people are excited about it.

04/13/2021 12:27 PM
5 comments

  • Andre S.
    12 minutes

    What the fu*k is on her face??

  • Oyelami W.
    36 minutes

  • James J.
    37 minutes

    They should never been a lockdown. The media feed the lie and made the politicians scared and forced the closeure

  • Benoît L.
    44 minutes

  • Ismael I.
    an hour

