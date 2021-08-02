back
Brut Documentary: He’s been an addict for 10 years. His sister’s fighting to get him clean.
He was shooting up heroin and meth on a daily basis just weeks ago. Now, with the help of his sister Maryrose, Ian is trying to get clean. Here are his first 21 days trying to get opioid free.
08/02/2021 1:11 PMupdated: 08/02/2021 1:12 PM
2 comments
Maria V.18 minutes
❤️
Thal G.24 minutes
Proud of you man👊💪