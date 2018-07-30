Bulletproof Backpacks Making Way Into Schools

Bulletproof backpacks are making their way into American schools. 🏫
Ana M.09/01/2018 00:33
todo espiritu de muerte y violencia huira de las escuelas
Ana M.09/01/2018 00:31
de las escuelas y liceos orar manifestar el poder de Dios de esta manera
Ana M.09/01/2018 00:25
lo que deben enseñar a sus hijos a manifestar el poder de Dios y de esta manera el enemigo huira
Aldryn S.08/31/2018 20:36
xD jajajajaajaj
Robin F.08/31/2018 16:36
Damm children's are going to school or battle field... 🤔
Vilfer R.08/31/2018 15:15
ayus to love
Luis G.08/31/2018 00:41
Jajjjaja prohiban las armas y ya esta 😂 dijo anuel aa p-90 traspasa chaleco jjajaja :'V
Diego G.08/30/2018 19:21
Para los albañiles terroristas
Luis A.08/29/2018 23:48
Ojala y les maten mas gente por ojetes gringos de mierda
Ismael S.08/29/2018 23:17
Los países latinos también pertenecen al continente AMERICANO. Babosos.
Anna G.08/29/2018 14:17
Se oye bien, voy a verlas
Abdu K.08/29/2018 13:02
Just get a guard at every entrance! And if something is wrong, everybody will be notified!
Namjilsuren N.08/28/2018 14:55
Stupid project!
Gerome V.08/28/2018 08:08
Hey
Tuba Z.08/28/2018 06:26
That is so shamefull and sad.. First sell guns...then bags...double profit
Fran H.08/28/2018 04:48
Scare the population and you will be in control
Genesis P.08/28/2018 01:50
Porq mejor no están pendiente de sus hijos de lo q hacen de lo q ven cómo se siente, todo eso sale más económico q una mochila por Dios.
Jose B.08/27/2018 19:05
Shame! What a disgrace...Taking care of your kid at home is better than doing this. Or shame on your senators who allowed this.
Lamia L.08/27/2018 14:05
The solution is very very simple Gun Control politicians and businesspeople
Bob T.08/27/2018 05:20
This is not the answer to the threat. It’s obvious all children at schools in America need guns