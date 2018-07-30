back

Bulletproof Backpacks Making Way Into Schools

Bulletproof backpacks are making their way into American schools. 🏫

07/30/2018 9:01 PM
  • 1.2m
  • 245

191 comments

  • Ana M.
    09/01/2018 00:33

    todo espiritu de muerte y violencia huira de las escuelas

  • Ana M.
    09/01/2018 00:31

    de las escuelas y liceos orar manifestar el poder de Dios de esta manera

  • Ana M.
    09/01/2018 00:25

    lo que deben enseñar a sus hijos a manifestar el poder de Dios y de esta manera el enemigo huira

  • Aldryn S.
    08/31/2018 20:36

    xD jajajajaajaj

  • Robin F.
    08/31/2018 16:36

    Damm children's are going to school or battle field... 🤔

  • Vilfer R.
    08/31/2018 15:15

    ayus to love

  • Luis G.
    08/31/2018 00:41

    Jajjjaja prohiban las armas y ya esta 😂 dijo anuel aa p-90 traspasa chaleco jjajaja :'V

  • Diego G.
    08/30/2018 19:21

    Para los albañiles terroristas

  • Luis A.
    08/29/2018 23:48

    Ojala y les maten mas gente por ojetes gringos de mierda

  • Ismael S.
    08/29/2018 23:17

    Los países latinos también pertenecen al continente AMERICANO. Babosos.

  • Anna G.
    08/29/2018 14:17

    Se oye bien, voy a verlas

  • Abdu K.
    08/29/2018 13:02

    Just get a guard at every entrance! And if something is wrong, everybody will be notified!

  • Namjilsuren N.
    08/28/2018 14:55

    Stupid project!

  • Gerome V.
    08/28/2018 08:08

    Hey

  • Tuba Z.
    08/28/2018 06:26

    That is so shamefull and sad.. First sell guns...then bags...double profit

  • Fran H.
    08/28/2018 04:48

    Scare the population and you will be in control

  • Genesis P.
    08/28/2018 01:50

    Porq mejor no están pendiente de sus hijos de lo q hacen de lo q ven cómo se siente, todo eso sale más económico q una mochila por Dios.

  • Jose B.
    08/27/2018 19:05

    Shame! What a disgrace...Taking care of your kid at home is better than doing this. Or shame on your senators who allowed this.

  • Lamia L.
    08/27/2018 14:05

    The solution is very very simple Gun Control politicians and businesspeople

  • Bob T.
    08/27/2018 05:20

    This is not the answer to the threat. It’s obvious all children at schools in America need guns