Cages Full of "Children" Appear Across New York
Immigrant children are still being held in cages at the border — and this disturbing art installation serves as a wake-up call.
Kids in Cages
Cages filled with prop children began appearing all over New York in Summer 2019. The timing is no coincidence. The installations are part of a social campaign called #NoKidsInCages, which aims to show the reality of living conditions endured by immigrant children at the border. The campaign is a joint project by ad agency Badgers & Winters, and RAICES, a non-profit providing legal services to immigrant and refugee families.
The 24 installations, which appear to be constructed of paper, replicate sleeping children in cages and are accompanied by speakers playing the audio. Some of the audio comes from clips recorded inside a migrant holding facility and published by ProPublica last year. The installations went viral on social media on June 12, before being taken down by the NYPD. Ryan says he expected the authorities to take the cages down, but he didn't expect police to stop people from seeing them. The displays, titled with the slogan "No Kids in Cages," were left outside of Google’s New York headquarters, highly trafficked parts of the city and several news organizations, including CNN, Fox News and Newsweek, as well as one outside the Barclays Center that police have removed, according to the newspaper.
There are currently over 200 immigrant jails and detention centers across The United States according to the organization Freedom for Immigrants. In late 2018, the number of children in the immigration process held was estimated to be around 15,000 based on an article from The New York Times. The installations appeared a week after federal officials announced they would open three emergency shelters for thousands of unaccompanied minors amid overcrowding at facilities. The number of unaccompanied children apprehended this fiscal year has increased 74 percent to more than 56,000, according to the Post.
Ryan says this practice goes against American values and he will continue to fight for immigrants rights through activism.
53 comments
Olga S.07/26/2019 18:37
What happened with these props is exactly what’s still happening. Management is turning their back and pretending like the issue at the borders doesn’t exist. It is only getting worse, and soon it will be the Penhurst, Pennsylvania at the border. Only basic difference is these children are of color and the Penhurst children have s mental illness. It’s still discrimination!
Linda M.07/03/2019 14:01
They should all be sent back
Patti G.07/01/2019 01:23
Those cages are the same enclosures that Obama used ok..listen,up shitheads...
Greg A.06/30/2019 19:44
Just send them packing back home with mom and dad
Pam H.06/29/2019 14:36
Amen Sean Curtis
Vince B.06/28/2019 22:50
They want to be here they should slaughter people and take the land like we did.
Justin M.06/26/2019 23:31
Ok so there giving them a place to live instead of the sex traffickers they probably came with, sorry we can’t just let a bunch of kids flood into the country with no one and no citizenship, y’all are dumb
Bobbie G.06/26/2019 10:47
Where were you people when Obama had these cages installed and put them in there? Put one of the cages in Congress so maybe the democrats might do something about immigration. How come Obama didn't fix the problem the eight years he was in charge? Just a month ago it was not a crisis according to the Democrats. Now it is? Sad, very sad that uninformed people hate Trump so much they can't see the elephant in the room. Sad!
Olga S.06/26/2019 01:42
The police proved a point, people are turning their backs on these children. Keep up the fight and petition the FBI to investigate the abuse of these children.
Wayne S.06/25/2019 15:13
I wish we could put Trump in one of these cages.
Adelina C.06/25/2019 14:42
Republicans Don’t Care there To close minded.
Juanita S.06/24/2019 23:17
I’m sure this is not your country it belongs to the American Indians.
Juanita S.06/24/2019 23:12
They’re trying to save their children from death , rape,sex trafficking how can you say the parents should be held accountable ,what if it was you and your child or children,than would it be your fault to try to save them,I can’t believe in 2019 that this is happening . Lord I pray you change this man heart and soul these are humans we are doing this to that is why America can’t be great.
Nolan D.06/24/2019 04:51
Real question here. Why won’t the Democrats make a deal then?
William S.06/22/2019 21:30
All f****** lies lies lies lies lies all lies I don't believe our government putting any children in a cage like that.
Mary Y.06/22/2019 14:32
really dummy,,,,, just whose fault is it that these kids are here in the first place, in stead of caging them, send them back where they came from and build that wall so they cant come back.
Kelly R.06/20/2019 16:13
send them home
Derek C.06/19/2019 17:10
Show the image of kids in cages today. Not some stupid artwork that pretends this exists. They dont keep kids in cages they keep them in facilities more like schools.
Michael W.06/19/2019 06:14
Your an IDIOT
Randy B.06/19/2019 02:52
I think they should let those kids go that the type of person I am