Caravan taunted by Mexican protesters

Tijuana residents angrily confronted the migrant caravan.
486 comments
Ellen U.12/11/2018 23:20
These people are fools and nuisance.
Ellen U.12/11/2018 23:19
Go back and stay in your country, and stop dreaming and work hard instead of being lazy. .
Valentino G.12/05/2018 12:47
No estoy tomando lugares aki pero MEXICO 🇲🇽 ESTA ASIENDO LO MISMO QUE ESTADOS UNIDOS 🇺🇸
Anthony D.12/05/2018 11:02
🏃🏃🏃..,...🚁🚧🛑GO BACK U.S.A. ALREADY FULL!!!
Mike M.12/03/2018 22:52
Yet the same Mexican's get mad when the United States says these things. Both Mexican's here and Americans need to grow up.
Connie M.12/01/2018 20:36
This trumps goal turn everyone against each other wow we make it so easy for the Hitler's of this world.
Edgar G.12/01/2018 15:45
Not all Mexicans are like that! Only the ones from that state!!!!! The rest of Mexico was polite and helped all those people with food clothes and more!!!
Lester A.12/01/2018 03:21
Mexicans are the worst racist you can think of and yet they come here to the usa crying of being discriminated!!
Andrew L.11/30/2018 18:18
Only one way, get your papers. I’m tired of honest hardworking Americans losing a chance at a job, just because some illegal immigrant prick takes it.
Carla M.11/30/2018 16:51
Así como se ponen de perros con la gente mexicana que se pongan son su país para un mejor gobierno!
Carla M.11/30/2018 16:50
All that money used on the caravan should be used on the Mexican citizens!!
Clarence P.11/30/2018 16:16
Your in Mexico STOP trying to sound American. Shame on you these Ppl are you.
Clarence P.11/30/2018 16:15
Aren't you all the same. You look and talk the same🤔🤔🤔 Shame on you
Laisha O.11/30/2018 13:39
wow.
Roberto R.11/30/2018 06:00
Shame 😞
Kelly T.11/30/2018 05:04
Poor people rise up.
Yandel Y.11/30/2018 04:22
Half of the Mexicans living in tj work in USA lol how funny is that
Secily P.11/30/2018 04:21
Al gunos Mexicanos son bueno otros son malos aqui se aprobechan de uno por no tener papeles no te pagan mal agradesidos
Adrianna L.11/30/2018 00:45
Maria Tapia
Henry P.11/29/2018 23:28
Americans aren’t aware of the fact that their country is being attacked. Game, set, match. 😞