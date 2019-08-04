back
Children forced into marriage
4 girls are forced into marriage every second. Here's what child marriage looks like across the globe.
04/06/2019 11:58 AMupdated: 08/07/2020 12:35 PM
18 comments
Ishtiaq A.04/08/2019 07:15
Sorrows
Omar F.04/08/2019 00:00
why are we still allowing this ? let me answer your question Brut it's poverty the need of survival so many families are forced marrying there daughter's in an early age in the hope of having a better life for them
Farha S.04/07/2019 12:38
Solution : Get their fathers vasectomy done they wouldn't breed more children . In Muslim countries males have more kids than females bc they're allowed marry 4 wives legally .its not only women's responsibility to keep the birth rate low. They marry them off bc of they breed like rats and don't want to burdens no more .
Sunil B.04/07/2019 06:41
Why is so much malfunctioning against women?
Rosalyn P.04/07/2019 06:30
Its not marriage if your a child and don't No any better!Its Rape enough said!The parents are sick to allow it to happen
Larry E.04/07/2019 05:22
Sad
Henrietta K.04/07/2019 00:54
A respectable male should not partake in this practice.
Margaret C.04/06/2019 20:37
Total b******* these young girls are still children where the hell are the heads of these men they're not thinking yeah that's right there thinking with the head between your legs to me there's nothing but a bunch of perverts
Urcelyn L.04/06/2019 18:33
I know what I would do with that LOVELY husband.
Hope M.04/06/2019 17:10
Seriously even in the us!! Didn’t expect that honestly
Evelynwilliams E.04/06/2019 16:44
So sad
Rosemary C.04/06/2019 15:58
No woman or girl should be forced into a marriage.
Michael G.04/06/2019 15:52
In Dominican Republic still legal to marry underage girls. Fvcking disgusting.
Nguyen V.04/06/2019 14:43
1girl is forced get marriage every 4s, ad:))
Jim J.04/06/2019 14:40
And a country that supports this disgraceful practice sits at the top of the human right commission and not a word said........
Sharon J.04/06/2019 14:24
Just awful !
Shelly R.04/06/2019 14:22
This conversation needs to shift to the long held male beliefs in these situations. Widespread shaming, fining & jailing of these predators would quickly bring this archaic practice into the light & overall conversation. Again- this is another situation where knowledge is power for the women in these areas. Educate girls and systemic change happens.
Amano M.04/06/2019 14:12
Relaaaaax. In at least State you can have sex with Animals and it's not against the law?