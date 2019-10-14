Columbus Day vs. Indigenous Peoples’ Day
In 1492, Columbus "discovered" the Americas... where millions of people already lived. Here’s why some cities and states are replacing Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples’ Day.
Columbus enslaved, colonized, mutilated and massacred thousands of Indigenous People in the Americas
D.C. Councilmember David Grosso urged his colleagues to vote for this emergency so that the public can immediately begin to acknowledge the negative historic and continuing impacts of European colonization on the Indigenous people of the Americas and reaffirm the District of Columbia’s commitment to equality, diversity and inclusion for all. But for the change to become permanent, it requires Congressional approval.
The argument: Italian explorer Christopher Columbus led to the oppression of native people of the Americas when Europeans arrived. But some still defend Columbus Day celebrations — particularly in the Italian American community. The National Italian American Foundation opposed the new legislation in D.C. “We believe to repeal Columbus Day as a federal holiday, which is celebrated by over 20 million Italian Americans, only to replace it by another holiday celebrated by another ethnic group, would be culturally insensitive,” tweeted Anthony Morales, Tribal chief Red Blood of the Gabrielino/Tongva of San Gabriel, CA. Recognizing the day as Indigenous People day is an opportunity to educate the youth, the broader community about the positive and enduring contribution of indigenous people as well as the ongoing challenges faced by Native Americans. It’s needed to honor the countries ancestors. Time to celebrate the day for the indigenous people no one discovered.
Columbus enslaved, colonized, mutilated and massacred thousands of Indigenous People in the Americas. Cities and states are legislating to replace Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples’ Day. On Oct. 8, the Washington, D.C. council passed emergency legislation to rename the federal holiday. The facts about Columbus — who actually explored the Central and South American coasts — have been mixed-up over the years. At least 8 states and 130 cities and towns have renamed the holiday based on data from the NYT.
84 comments
Manly P.10/31/2019 05:41
1302 Unam Sanctum
Victor M.10/30/2019 14:29
Same for Mexico!!! Many indians or natives got killed just to get their land..
James H.10/29/2019 19:45
I support the change I knew a little bit about the truth about Columbus but didn't know enough to say anything until I saw an episode of Adam ruins everything
Doris R.10/29/2019 15:52
Exelente! 👍No fue colonization fue invasion, masacre, para formar el imperio que hoy tienen adotrinados a muchos!
Richard C.10/29/2019 10:07
Columbus was a lost drunkard that had been shunned all European nations and was sent off to die by the king of spain
Vidal C.10/29/2019 06:22
Que es la pura neta y chingen a sus madrez de los Columbus mierdaz somoz raza y piel de cafe asta la hueso veten patras hijo de totho sus reputas madrez aqui al primero nacieron las del raza y vamos a quethar ✊✊✊✊
Fernando I.10/29/2019 02:03
Adios europeans.
Ken C.10/28/2019 09:12
Do I still get the day off
Humberto O.10/27/2019 23:21
Make it right again.
PJ P.10/27/2019 16:59
Fact #1 Columbus never set foot anywhere in the US Fact #2 the indians were actually wiped out after the Europeans left... yes im looking at you United States you committed crimes against the indians far far far worst than the europeans powers ever did
Jenny R.10/27/2019 16:23
Va aumentando la consciencia....!!!!!!
Joe P.10/27/2019 15:28
WHO DO YOU HAVE FAITH IN ALMIGHTY FATHER CREATOR OF FLESH AND BLOOD AND MOST IMPORTANT SPIRIT, OR DO YOU HAVE FAITH AND TRUST IN THE FOUNDING FATHERS CREATORS OF IDENTIFICATION CARD BIRTH CERTIFICATE AND MOST IMPORTANT YOUR SOCIAL SECURITY CARD?? (STATUES AT MOUNT RUSHMORE AND ITS IMAGERY YOU CALL MONEY) THIS IS HOW YOU DISOBEY GODS COMMANDMENTS BY FALSLY IDOLIZING STATUES AND IT'S IMAGERY?? AND MOST IMPORTANTLY WHY DO YOU PEOPLE INSIST ON SAYING JESUS DIED FOR YOUR SINS?? DID HE GO AROUND THE WORLD SAYING "PEOPLE OF THE WORLD I WILL SAVE YOU FROM GODS JUDGEMENT BY SACRIFICING MY LIFE FOR YOU CUZ I LOVE THIS WORLD??" 😆😆😂😂🤣🤣 NO PEOPLE!!! HE CLEARLY STATED "WHOSE IMAGE IS ON THE COIN??" HE WAS TRYING TO LEAD YOU FROM THE PATH OF DESTRUCTION BY BEING PROFITS FOR THE FOUNDING FATHERS AND NOT PROPHETS FOR THE HEAVENLY ALMIGHTY FATHER!!! AND FOR THIS BECAUSE PEOPLE WITH POWER AND HIGH SEATING WERE FRIGHTENED THAT THEIR WORLD TO GOVERN/MENT YOU WOULD BE TAKEN AWAY THEY MURDERED JESUS!!! AND HIS REINCARNATION IS A REPEATING CYCLE AND HIS COMING IS BEING ANTICIPATED FOR WITHIN THE SOULS OF MAN THEY FEEL THE WEIGHT OF SINS AND UPON HIS ARRIVAL MANY WILL DENY HIM AND DECLARE HIM AS THE ANTICHRIST FOR THEIR LUSTFUL WAYS AND SINS OF THE WORLD BUT THE LIGHT IS HERE AND THE THE TIME HAS COME THAT THE WORLD MAY KNOW WHO HE IS BE NOT FOOLED BY THIS LANGUAGE THAT WAS CREATED THE SAME TIME AS YOUR COUNTRY ONLY 200 YEARS AGO YOU MUST WAKE UP SPIRITUALLY AND CONSCIOUSLY AN SEE THAT THE COIN WILL NOT BRING YOU LIBERTY AS INSCRIBED NOR WILL ANY PIECE OF PAPER YOU SIGN WILL PREVENT GODS JUDGEMENT UPON THY SOUL AN REMEMBER JESUS DID NOT GO AROUND PREACHING THE TRUTH AND ASKING FOR DONATIONS TO HEAR THE WORDS OF GOD NOR DID JESUS WANT THE CHURCH TO GO MURDERING IN HIS NAME!!! HOW MANY PEOPLE WERE MURDERED IF THEY DID NOT ALLOW THE CATHOLIC CHURCH TO PREACH TO THEM SO PEOPLE TO MAKE IT CLEAR GOVERNMENT ARE REGISTERED AS CORPORATIONS AND ALL COUNTRIES ARE CONTROLLED BY THE CATHOLIC CHURCH/ROMANS THE SUPER POWER OF THE WORLD THIS IS WHY THE BOOK OF REVELATIONS SPEAKS TO ALL CHURCH'S OF THE WORLD NOT COUNTRIES OR GOVERNMENTS EVERYONE MUST PAY THEIR SLAVED EARNINGS TO THEM BY WAY OF TAXATION FOR LIVING FOR LIGHT FOR WATER FOR GAS FOR FOOD FOR CLOTHES EVERYTHING ALL EARNINGS GET CHANNELED TO THEM GOING THROUGH SO MANY HANDS TO REACH THEM!! AND SO WHEN THE ALMIGHTY REVEALS HIMSELF FOR A THOUSAND YEARS THE NUMBER OF LIVING WILL BE A FEW THOUSANDS FOR THE TRIBES IN WHICH THE ALMIGHTY WILL ALLOW TO LIVE BY THE CHOICES OF LIFESTYLE WHICH IS REDEEMED SPIRITUAL BY THE EYES OF THE ALMIGHTY!! LOOK UP BILL GATES/ DEPOPULATION FOR IT HAS BEGUN GIVE THE PEOPLE WHAT THEY LOVE VACCINES AND VACCINATIONS AND DECREASE THE NUMBER OF PEOPLE ON THE WORLD DONT BE FOOLED WHEN THEY TELL YOU "YOUR UNDER ARREST" YOU MUST WAKE UP AN STOP BEING UNDER A RESTING STATE OF MIND NEVER UNDER/ STAND AND ALWAYS REMEMBER YOU MUST STAND WITH EQUALITY FOR THEM THEY LOVE TO SAY THAT THEY "COUGHT/..COT" YOU REMEMBER YOUR NOT CATTLE TO BE PLACED ON A PIECE OF COT Free your mind and you will find the way
Nelson A.10/27/2019 03:17
F&#% Columbus
Juanito A.10/27/2019 02:54
Yea erasing history you sneaky white people
Adrian C.10/27/2019 00:35
Screw columbus. Theres written evidence that that rapig, murder, stealing prick did not discover the Americas. Demand tbe silver and gold they stole and took to European lands to be given back.
Jimmy W.10/27/2019 00:15
Not to mention the Vikings came here way before he did.
Alan S.10/26/2019 23:31
This will really make a big difference in everyone's life?
Les S.10/26/2019 19:09
Liberals busy making history a fairytale is comical......
Karry E.10/26/2019 14:49
It should be called "raping and pillaging" day.
Andres T.10/26/2019 13:19
Chingue a su madre jesus