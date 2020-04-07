back
Confessions from a mafia traitor
He was a mafia boss, now he's hiding from his former associates. Brut. met with a former mobster from one of the world's most powerful criminal organizations: Italy's 'ndrangheta. ⚠️ Warning: the following video includes images and audio some viewers may find upsetting or disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.
07/04/2020 2:02 PM
15 comments
Carlos E.7 hours
Kind of fake, he lies or he pretends to tell somebody's story
Harout V.11 hours
Kaloustian tide
Evangelina B.13 hours
weren’t we just talking about this?
Eric B.15 hours
https://youtu.be/JCWHP3tMBOo
Kathy M.a day
Wow, my ppl were from Calabria but weren’t Mafia! Once you’re in there’s no getting out alive! Sad...
Sis H.a day
Look at that melanin in his skin!
Thomas E.a day
it's not covid he's worried about
Elikson Z.a day
Nothing personal just business!!! 😎
Francesco M.2 days
Complimenti!!
Vijay N.2 days
Tout d'abord, nous devons essayer de savoir qui dit le mieux la décision de Lockdown. Tout d'abord, vous devriez essayer de savoir qui est satisfait des astuces appelées règles gouvernementales. Au cours des quatre derniers mois, la moitié de la population mondiale est devenue sans emploi en raison de ces règles. Ces chômeurs n'ont même pas d'argent pour acheter un repas unique. Malgré cela, un quart de la population mondiale et des journalistes plus plats ont essayé de mieux prouver ces règles.
Loriga A.2 days
Luigi Bonaventura stai facendo il Giro del mondo 👍
Saaka Y.2 days
جزاك لله خىرا.
Alan R.2 days
At least he’s taking Covid 19 seriously by wearing a mask.................
Arunkumar N.2 days
You killed many so now it is your turn. Law of Karma
Tariq R.2 days
medical dictatorship are imposed by WHO in the world