Deadly floods trapped dozens in the subway in China
These horrifying scenes show people trapped inside submerged subway cars after record-breaking rainfall and deadly floods swept through central China.
07/22/2021 12:40 PM
4 comments
Kãå S.35 minutes
They want the India and Philippines ocean look it China the ocean came to you ...😂
Shahid A.35 minutes
Ya Allah Pak ap sab ko apni hifzo Aman ma rkha Ameen 🇨🇳🇵🇰
פניואן ש.40 minutes
Chinese trying to cheat God.
MinKhant M.an hour
ဝမ်းသာတယ် မအေလိုးများ အသေဆီုးနဲ့ သေရမှာ