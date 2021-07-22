back

Deadly floods trapped dozens in the subway in China

These horrifying scenes show people trapped inside submerged subway cars after record-breaking rainfall and deadly floods swept through central China.

07/22/2021 12:40 PM
4 comments

  • Kãå S.
    35 minutes

    They want the India and Philippines ocean look it China the ocean came to you ...😂

  • Shahid A.
    35 minutes

    Ya Allah Pak ap sab ko apni hifzo Aman ma rkha Ameen 🇨🇳🇵🇰

  • פניואן ש.
    40 minutes

    Chinese trying to cheat God.

  • MinKhant M.
    an hour

    ဝမ်းသာတယ် မအေလိုးများ အသေဆီုးနဲ့ သေရမှာ