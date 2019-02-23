back
Dichotomy of Barack Obama and the Black Community
African Americans expected a lot of President Obama. The jury is split on whether he delivered — what’s not in question is his ability to tackle the subject of race when needed.
02/23/2019 12:21 PM
74 comments
Dorothy B.03/01/2019 00:12
I love you Mr. Obama thank you for all your great leadership. Love yuuuuuuuu❤️
Cindy M.02/28/2019 22:15
Can’t he just shut up
Luisa G.02/28/2019 20:34
He divided the country! This man is delusional, was and still is. Poor guy always seeking attention to himself!
Lanette M.02/28/2019 15:48
Ugh
Jesse F.02/28/2019 07:10
GOD BLESS U
Rosemary G.02/28/2019 01:48
Still my President displayed pure class intellect integrity strong Family and Christian Values always showed love and compassion towards all mankind. Was disrespected because of the color of his skin but he still persevered.
John S.02/27/2019 23:54
Actually he was the first biracial president , and he was pathetic 🙄
Bruce V.02/27/2019 21:33
He did do every thing in his power to DIVIDE/WEAKEN the USA. Belittle and falsely accuse it before every foreign nation he visited. Promoted RACISM @ every occasion, promoted Islam, ISIS, etc.
Fred C.02/27/2019 13:11
Worthless
Mekel P.02/27/2019 11:47
What exactly did they expect?
Ernesto L.02/27/2019 04:55
Andrew Melvin As an European I can only repeat idiotic lair trump. When the 15 of October in international news called his supporters ignorants . I can only add pathetic ignorants. I am European! We loved Obama! We hate liars trump. He lie to as 41 times in seven days. Obama divided USA! Really! Only bigots ignorant racist like you can think the greatest president in modern times divided USA. Idiotic, narcissist, arrogant, racist, rapist, pervert , coward trump divided USA and Europe from USA. If you don’t understand that from day one trump started to insult his opponent and the supporters, instead of shake hands with the opponent and do like every civilized leader in the free world ask to work together for the good of the country. Listen ignorant did trump ever do like that or he insulted his opponent or call democrats Americans with different opinions a mob criminals! Those peoples are Americans like you not Martian trying to invade USA. And you inferior subspecies of human being are accusing the most intelligent loved president in the world. RACIST! IF OBAMA WAS WHITE YOU WOULD ERECT A MONUMENT TO HIM FOR SAVING NOT ONLY USA ECONOMY THAT WAS RUNNING INTO A NEW GREAT DEPRESSION.BUT WORLD ECONOMY . Pathetic just pathetic 21t century.
Peter C.02/27/2019 04:24
Worst president in US history
Dabladji M.02/27/2019 04:20
فوق سولطا
Tim T.02/27/2019 02:10
And the last one racist piece of s***
Gary P.02/26/2019 15:07
WE ARE ONE HUMANITY UNTIL, RACE DISCONNECTS US RELIGION SEPERATES US POLITICS DEVIDES US WEALTH CLASSIFIES US
Juan G.02/26/2019 12:09
The reason America got divided was because the real racism came out and started raising hell
Derrick J.02/26/2019 09:13
I can't blame a man for his actions or lack thereof but I know for a fact If any of these instances had been done to the LGBTQ community Jews or White women his pen would have ran out of ink.....my pen would have ran out of ink signing executive orders for reparations for Blacks only ever if I had to take a Bullet 💯
Erick C.02/26/2019 05:52
Retards always fall for a quick talking scam artist. He is why the country is so divided.
Chad N.02/26/2019 03:32
Worst
Rick P.02/26/2019 00:05
When anybody with half a mind said he divided the country.it shows how much of a simpleton.they are.he United both parties the best he could. Not like the moron.thats in the office now.thats dividing both parties.and show how racist he is