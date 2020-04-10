back
Dismantling stereotypes about French women
Yes, they get fat. Yes, they age. And no, they're not constantly carrying baguettes. Author Alice Pfeiffer dismantles the postcard perfect stereotypes of French women in her book, "I am not a Parisian."
10/04/2020 6:01 PM
2 comments
Monday Leea day
Alysha A.2 days
Omg...if a waiter commented on a customer's weight here in the US they wouldn't have a job anymore....