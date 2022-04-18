back
Documentary: Meet Danna: 26, fun and dying
She’s 26, she’s fun, she’s dying ... And she feels like talking about her own death shouldn’t be taboo. In her latest documentary, Léo Hamelin meets with Danna, who is terminally ill and describes herself as “death positive.”
04/18/2022 12:57 PM
- New
And even more
- 9:44
Documentary: Meet Danna: 26, fun and dying
- 4:58
Baldcafe is helping men embrace hair loss
- 4:18
TikTok's deaf creators are sharing their lives in the hearing world
- 5:10
Men get eating disorders too
- 6:06
The COVID symptom 'parosmia' that makes food smell like garbage
- 4:52
"F—k you, cancer": The story of a viral image
1 comment
Vicky C.15 minutes
✨❤️🙏🏻