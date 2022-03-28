back
Documentary: (S)Ex-Mormons Part 2: How an ex-Mormon couple saved their marriage with sex and porn
As ex-Mormons, Sarah and James say kinks and creating Mormon-themed porn saved their marriage. And it all started with a sex contract ... In part 2 of our documentary (S)Ex-Mormons, filmmaker Léo Hamelin explores how this couple turned sexual shame on its head.
