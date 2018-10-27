Epic Fail Robbery

In a funny turn of events, this shop owner in Belgium bested the robbers who wanted his money.
82 comments
Cybrio12/29/2018 16:06
World's smartest guy or the dumbest robbers 😄
Nicusor C.12/29/2018 11:11
J
Arif Y.12/19/2018 14:18
Great & brilliant
Lisu S.12/14/2018 14:24
Aung
Newaz D.12/13/2018 10:28
😲😲😲
Luiz D.12/13/2018 09:59
dre tignan mo kasing utak mo dre
يخشوحري و.12/08/2018 15:12
wtf😂😂😂😂
Phenyo P.12/06/2018 13:44
look at your cousins 🤣🤣
Daniel K.12/06/2018 07:52
Did know we have such dumb people in Belgium
Roshan M.12/06/2018 07:38
. This is why u shouldn't try to rob someone . This is you
Whitley H.12/04/2018 16:55
WTF 😂😂😂
Angela R.12/04/2018 08:48
Whattttt
Zulfiqar A.12/01/2018 23:38
Wtf.. 😛
Mustarshid R.12/01/2018 07:01
on that day they lost trust in humanity..
Winston A.11/30/2018 23:26
bobo hahaha
Thoun T.11/30/2018 05:57
G
Hamza I.11/29/2018 20:27
kia gera dia hay bc 😂
Taoufik W.11/29/2018 13:06
hada oussama twel mni ghaybghi ychfer
Flora M.11/29/2018 00:36
Hahaha
Kent J.11/28/2018 04:14
Ingani ka ka dumb? HAHAHA