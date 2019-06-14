Exclusive Interview With Juan Guaidó
"Very soon, there will be changes in Venezuela and we will be able to organize a truly free election in our country." In an exclusive interview with the President of Venezuela's National Assembly, Brut talks to Juan Guaidó about the crisis in Venezuela, where they're at now, and the future.
Talk with Guaido
There are a lot of people in the world who do not understand how a country as rich as Venezuela can drop to this level, reach this point. What is happening in Venezuela?
Venezuela is the country with the highest oil reserves in the world, which recorded one of the best GDP on the planet, and which is also in a stage of educational and social development. Today, unfortunately, the country has become a product of many years of corruption, of thefts of between $300,000 and 400,000 in public funding, and due to incompetence, implementation of a bad business model, today we have sadly regressed to a point whereby 25% of the population is living in a state of complex humanitarian emergency, and 4 million Venezuelans have emigrated. With 15% of migratory flow, this year we run the risk of surpassing even Syria in migration figures.
How can Guaido be the President when there is still a President in Miraflores, Nicolás Maduro? Maduro’s presidential term ended on January 10th, 2019. There was not a valid election in 2018 when the constitution called for it, which is why it falls to the president of the National Parliament; in this case Guaido, elected by ballot since 2015 and elected by delegates of Parliament, according to article 233 of our constitution, to be the interim President of Venezuela and to effect a free election in our country.
There are those who are saying that Nicolás Maduro is still president because he commands the Armed Forces. Maduro did not serve as a president but behaved as a dictator. His constitutional term has come to an end, and he took control of powers of the state by force. There is still a proportion of the Venezuelan population which supports Maduro. To what extent are is Guaido a valid president for them? According to the latest Datanálisis study, 90% of the population back a change and less than 10% currently endorse Nicolás Maduro Moros. Ultimately, a truly free election, which by constitution, is my mandate as President-elect, is what will determine who will govern Venezuela. But, by constitution, it is the President of Parliament, in this case Guaido, who must organize this free election.
Brut.
- 50.0k
- 111
- 58
48 comments
Adolfo M.07/01/2019 02:24
Este tipo es un titere traidor
Simon B.06/30/2019 22:52
seria Bueno,para que regresen a su pais,por que en el mio estan hacienda un desmadre,robos,crimenes,prostitucion,etc etc,vayan a joder a su pais
Manuel G.06/30/2019 17:18
Ya perdiste corrupto ya te creen nadie vendido a los saqueadores
Edy A.06/30/2019 15:05
I remembered Raoul Cedras!
Reynaldo D.06/29/2019 20:50
Ay q detener a este traidor vende patria de Guaido porque el es el jefe del Terrosita ahora en Latinoamérica a la cárcel
Reynaldo D.06/29/2019 20:49
Diga bien claro soy un traidor encargado liderando desertores y actuó como jefe Terrosita vende patria
Victor S.06/28/2019 22:56
Títere del sistema económico mundial quiere el petróleo y al sus compatriotas
Antonio T.06/28/2019 06:25
Tu no eres presidente de Venezuela Ati se te acabó tu tiempo así esque eres un farsante aquien quieres engañar tu eres peor que maduro tu eres un asesino vende patrias y tú te as encargado de demostrar selo al mundo entero asiesque no ables
Santos G.06/27/2019 01:30
Pobre animalito Juan Guaido otro monigote mundial
Carlos B.06/26/2019 16:30
Sigue soñando pendejo
Oscar Z.06/25/2019 00:50
Artate tu puta madre Guaido antipatriota
Jose L.06/24/2019 22:31
Traidor,ladronazo
Octavio C.06/24/2019 20:54
Sigue luchando papi dios está contigo te ves hermoso mi amor
David H.06/24/2019 08:37
I love you guys
Alfredo B.06/23/2019 22:03
Fackyou puto
Fabricio V.06/23/2019 17:22
😂😂😂😂😂😂
Arnaul M.06/23/2019 13:02
Traidor de Venezuela
Alejandro M.06/23/2019 12:48
Jajajajaja Jajajajaja Jajajajaja Jajajajaja
Alejandro M.06/22/2019 14:03
Ya basta de lo mismo
Dioselin D.06/22/2019 12:18
Calla mentiroso 🤥