Filmmaker interviews 2,000 women around the world

"So many women came to talk about something else and finished sharing a story about violence." Filmmaker Anastasia Mikova interviewed over 2,000 women across 50 countries, and this is what she found out...

04/28/2020 3:33 PMupdated: 04/28/2020 3:34 PM
    Find out more about "Woman," by Yann Arthus-Bertrand and Anastasia Mikova: http://www.woman-themovie.org/en/