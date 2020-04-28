back
Filmmaker interviews 2,000 women around the world
"So many women came to talk about something else and finished sharing a story about violence." Filmmaker Anastasia Mikova interviewed over 2,000 women across 50 countries, and this is what she found out...
04/28/2020 3:33 PMupdated: 04/28/2020 3:34 PM
Find out more about "Woman," by Yann Arthus-Bertrand and Anastasia Mikova: http://www.woman-themovie.org/en/