Find out about the Rohingya

This Muslim community in a Buddhist country is one of the most persecuted communities in the world.
59 comments
Saima Y.09/23/2017 06:45
GOD help your people
Doce P.09/21/2017 09:37
Une honte pour ce pays dont la présidente a été élu prix Nobel de la paix.pourtant le bouddhisme prône la paix.
Jan A.09/21/2017 09:11
Hell waits for killers
Andrew K.09/20/2017 12:45
So.
Amir B.09/20/2017 09:01
Some comments make me wanna throw up! What the hell is wrong with you people? Are you really justifying a genocide?? Like is it ok for you that people are killed like that??
Huub K.09/20/2017 00:29
Religion. Nothing but trouble and a waste of time.
Łukasz D.09/19/2017 22:03
The most persecuted communities in the world are Christian communities in every muslim country ;)
Donald D.09/19/2017 20:56
😢😢😢😢🛐🛐🛐🛐🛐😠😠😠😠😠
Patty W.09/19/2017 20:27
So how is it that a small community of muslims have settled there for so long? With the sea to one side and a country thats predominantly Buddhist on the other. How did they get there?
Gul H.09/19/2017 20:25
Rubbish Mr Adrian' if that would have been the case there would have been only Muslims in the world, I think you are half boiled egg dangerous for health, please read, reading enlightens a human, better go deep into your history Muslims didn't burn the humans on stakes, Muslims didn't carry out the crusades, the crusaders killed more Christians than Muslims, better get educated, God bless you too and guide you to the straight path
Gul H.09/19/2017 20:16
It was Indians in Sri Lanka and it's rohingyas in Burma this is buddhist ideology
Jonathan E.09/19/2017 18:16
Sounds like the intro to scarface
Richard W.09/19/2017 18:06
Very sad,of course, but it makes a change from muslims slaughtering Christians!
Hamza R.09/19/2017 17:21
For people saying the muslims must have pushed the buddhists and done something to get treated like this, what did the Jews do to Hitler to get treated and killed the way they did? Your all pathetic double standards fix up and grow up
Dave H.09/19/2017 17:18
Filthy religion is so fucked up that even Buddhists hate it.
Jack W.09/19/2017 17:05
so basically the Muslims started it now there crying because the Buddhists are doing to them the same thing they'd do to the Buddhists
Courtney L.09/19/2017 16:55
And people are so timid in this comment feed...
Jay M.09/19/2017 16:37
Disgraceful 😡
Xngel A.09/19/2017 16:20
Muslims are such a pain in the ass they cant even get along with the Buddhists 🤷🏽♂️
Lia S.09/19/2017 16:12
How SAD all of it is!!! 😣