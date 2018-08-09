back

First Openly Gay Candidate for Mayor in Moscow

He's the first openly gay candidate for mayor in Moscow — but faces steep odds and a culture of homophobia.

08/09/2018 11:01 PM
Politics

12 comments

  • Claudio S.
    08/11/2018 19:13

    Prefeito.

  • Claudio S.
    08/11/2018 19:12

    Perfeito.

  • Daniel W.
    08/10/2018 12:34

    I wish him all the luck in the world!

  • Марлон Ф.
    08/10/2018 09:52

    I love female

  • Vincent L.
    08/10/2018 08:35

    Well done!!! Very courageous man!

  • Carolina L.
    08/10/2018 02:21

    muy parecido a nuestros políticos ¿cierto? jajajajaja ( lo amo)

  • Eric G.
    08/10/2018 01:16

    That should work out great! He could be best friends with Putin. He could have a house built out of chocolate, ride a unicorn up and down the streets, and someday learn to fly.....

  • Faye Y.
    08/10/2018 00:35

    It is not illegal to be gay in Russia. It is illegal to promote it. They are missing out on having people like this teach their kids. What a shame. https://www.google.com.au/search?q=transvestites+teaching+kids+in+libraries&tbm=isch&source=iu&ictx=1&fir=lLcpDqvtxw7QWM%253A%252CxveRjSO7cmUHpM%252C_&usg=AFrqEzctnkWVm3DJxGqp-p1GmSpxmIDzKQ&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwjm2Kr0nOHcAhUI6bwKHZ8xBHEQ9QEwA3oECAIQBg#imgrc=lLcpDqvtxw7QWM:

  • Charles W.
    08/10/2018 00:12

    Maybe he put on a furry mustache and glued hair on his chest, then beat his chest like a gorilla, he might just pass. Or Putin's cronies will just rub him out. Thin-skinned machismo rules over there.

  • Michelle J.
    08/10/2018 00:04

    Wow brave Guy!good luck trying to modernize their views.

  • David P.
    08/10/2018 00:01

    He's going to end up deceased.

  • Thib T.
    08/09/2018 23:06

    Best of luck dude! you're doing great !