He's the first openly gay candidate for mayor in Moscow — but faces steep odds and a culture of homophobia.
Claudio S.08/11/2018 19:13
Prefeito.
Claudio S.08/11/2018 19:12
Perfeito.
Daniel W.08/10/2018 12:34
I wish him all the luck in the world!
Марлон Ф.08/10/2018 09:52
I love female
Vincent L.08/10/2018 08:35
Well done!!! Very courageous man!
Carolina L.08/10/2018 02:21
muy parecido a nuestros políticos ¿cierto? jajajajaja ( lo amo)
Eric G.08/10/2018 01:16
That should work out great! He could be best friends with Putin. He could have a house built out of chocolate, ride a unicorn up and down the streets, and someday learn to fly.....
Faye Y.08/10/2018 00:35
It is not illegal to be gay in Russia. It is illegal to promote it. They are missing out on having people like this teach their kids. What a shame. https://www.google.com.au/search?q=transvestites+teaching+kids+in+libraries&tbm=isch&source=iu&ictx=1&fir=lLcpDqvtxw7QWM%253A%252CxveRjSO7cmUHpM%252C_&usg=AFrqEzctnkWVm3DJxGqp-p1GmSpxmIDzKQ&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwjm2Kr0nOHcAhUI6bwKHZ8xBHEQ9QEwA3oECAIQBg#imgrc=lLcpDqvtxw7QWM:
Charles W.08/10/2018 00:12
Maybe he put on a furry mustache and glued hair on his chest, then beat his chest like a gorilla, he might just pass. Or Putin's cronies will just rub him out. Thin-skinned machismo rules over there.
Michelle J.08/10/2018 00:04
Wow brave Guy!good luck trying to modernize their views.
David P.08/10/2018 00:01
He's going to end up deceased.
Thib T.08/09/2018 23:06
Best of luck dude! you're doing great !