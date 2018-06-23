back
French journalist Martin Boudot on the impacts of gold mining in South Africa
In Johannesburg's poorest neighborhoods, dozens of people claim they got sick because of gold mine pollution. French journalist Martin Boudot went over there to investigate.
Everett R.06/30/2018 23:48
$BTC
Marina H.06/30/2018 13:37
People are frightened...There are small number of those who have interes in all this and they don't care about nobody but themselfs. Actually, they don't think about their kids and grandkids etc...Sadlly, they are only here and now, but not in the future..And we, at the other side, are silent...Why? I think because "we"are living with "20 dollars "for a month, and are afraid to loose that, too.Thah's the case everywhere in the world. And that is the problem. Big support to that woman who decided to do something about it...
Sidi M.06/30/2018 12:25
Malheureusement tout le monde veut devenir riche au détriment de la population qui souffre de maladies graves
Eny C.06/30/2018 11:55
Parabéns pra quem ajuda essas criancinhas, tão inocentes.
Eldjazayri M.06/30/2018 11:30
Et le Congo ?? Ou biens c taboo journalisme à 2 vitesse
Kamel T.06/29/2018 10:12
Bon courage,et merci.
Leticia G.06/24/2018 20:05
Traceability and blockchain throughout these mine-based products to determine what consumers buy and where they come from with total transparency. There are projects helping this ..
Ikene K.06/24/2018 19:44
Ok
Christophe B.06/24/2018 17:13
Ok
Guy T.06/24/2018 15:34
Thanks for highlighting this. Some points for consideration: Gold mining has largely ceased in Johannesburg and the waste you show is generally decades old and being reprocessed. The resulting waste is moved much further away from the city and people (it of course will have its own environmental impacts), boycotting gold brands will not have the desired effect as much of the gold currently in circulation has been mixed and recycled for millennia. It would be useful to consider why these waste sites are being so poorly mismanaged, and what the causes are that have forced people to live amongst mining waste. I think you'll find that the situation is the result of failures in both the private and public sector. Planning for, creating and imagining a healthier and more equitable city without the scars of mining waste is an essential step for Johannesburg.
Janet B.06/24/2018 08:05
That’s why I don’t use jewelry! 🤮
Tonya E.06/23/2018 13:52
Claim......fucking kidding me!!