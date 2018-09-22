French President Macron argues with jobseeker

Saying he could easily find him a job, French President Emmanuel Macron tangled with this frustrated jobseeker — all while unemployment in France sits at 9%. 🇫🇷
Oussama S.09/29/2018 18:30
Le pauvre il est possédé
Mehar N.09/29/2018 11:39
me230000 USA $ help pak
Emmanuel K.09/29/2018 11:23
I like this man African leaders need to learn from this
Axel L.09/28/2018 10:55
Il a raison
Timothée P.09/23/2018 17:50
Only 1% of job offers don't get filled in France. And if they did we'd still have 10 out 11 job seekers left. It s not about finding a job, it s about having jobs available.
Alenis P.09/23/2018 15:22
I totally love this man :-*
Ben P.09/23/2018 14:04
Macron is a douchebag. Not news to anyone, except maybe France.
Yaw A.09/23/2018 10:10
,
Awil X.09/23/2018 03:27
How
Steve C.09/22/2018 23:48
The President is absolutely correct.
John S.09/22/2018 22:20
No one owes you job and jobs arent a right!! The lazy always try to blame soneone else
Davon R.09/22/2018 22:10
The Americans who blame immigrants for them not being able to find a job are just as guilty. Go out and look for a job and stop complaining!
Carl R.09/22/2018 21:52
Sadly, France is a country of "takers". If someone can't find a job, it is because they aren't skilled (and don't want to learn a new skill) or are simply too lazy and feel entitled. Look at the constant strikes demanding more, more, more. And how many weeks holiday per year???? Only an idiot would consider employment in the US work environment to be superior.
Christopher J.09/22/2018 21:06
I guess maybe they shouldn't have burned their country down after winning the World Cup
Frederic S.09/22/2018 21:06
moi je pense que président c'est être malin