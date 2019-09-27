back
Global Citizen 2019 Kicks Off in NYC
The 2019 Global Citizen Festival kicks off this weekend in Central Park. The organization behind the massive concert wants to end extreme poverty by 2030 — and it has already touched 254 million lives. This video has been produced in partnership with a brand
09/27/2019 5:58 PMupdated: 09/27/2019 7:56 PM
- 66.9k
- 321
- 72
46 comments
Sheila V.10/01/2019 03:59
L
Darryl H.10/01/2019 02:32
Go to China and India and the Philippine that is pretty much ~where you need to go .
Joe S.10/01/2019 01:58
Just how is this done seriously? Its a great cause but it seems to get worse each year no end in sight. I guess it helps and that is good.
James K.10/01/2019 01:35
It was Excellent !
Carole T.10/01/2019 01:16
Get rid of the Left sideof the Government and we can feed our on Citizens Charity Begins at Home And our Families are Hungry. And going Homeless from the Left with their Taxes here there and every where and worrying about The Illegals eating and homeless so it’s free this that and everything for them not the USA Citizens.🙏🇺🇸❤️
Brian D.10/01/2019 01:03
They will convince the sheeple to give even more and when all is said and done their efforts will not decrease the number of homeless and hungry one percentage point.
Mickie S.10/01/2019 00:57
Why don't you ask Oprah, who has 3 BILLION dollars? Any money she has donated to Charitable causes, is, JUST POCKET CHANGE to her. How about all the other billionaires?
Paul M.10/01/2019 00:43
How soon before you start an organization that finances the poor eating the poor? Look at it this way, you'll solve every one of your SJW cause's. You solve poverty, pollution, global warming, immigration and on and on. When they finally eat themselves down to one guy left all your goals would have been reached.
Gary M.10/01/2019 00:40
It’s a Scientific Fact that Poverty breeds Crime. Solve Poverty. It’s much more Compassionate, Socially and Emotionally Efficient.
Vuenela D.10/01/2019 00:29
Good let all the multi billionaires and multi millionaires support it all. NO $ FROM THE UNITED STATES GOVERNMENT not one red rosey cent. Let them do what they say and use THEIR $ to solve the problem. Not TAX PAYERS, THEIRS
Armand A.10/01/2019 00:19
God Bless
Dennis P.09/30/2019 23:35
Can you say one world government. I think the bible talks about that
Dennis H.09/30/2019 23:23
Global rubbish im an American you can have your global
Joe A.09/30/2019 23:22
So instead of donations. You won't governments to give you the tax payers money. For your cause. It's great to have a organization such as this. But how about let the people who give give an not try to force your cause on everyone else. There are lots of charitable organizations helping many people in need. Your just one of many nothing special about your organisation over others.
Patricia L.09/30/2019 23:12
It was AMAZING!!!
Elena S.09/30/2019 22:46
I had on all day! It was awesome😗😙
Andres A.09/30/2019 22:45
We don't have a president that supports fixing the Climate change or environmental issues. His supporters and Republicans. Believe that prayers are going fixed the problem went they are definitely not helping and supporting more pollution by aloud corporations to pollution free and no restrictions. They don't have policy in favor to protect the planet. Just the opposite they hired people against climate change and lobbyists for profit companies hite emissions and gas and oil companies lo drained their garbage in the air water and ground.
Laura Y.09/30/2019 22:37
Hey people! Just get rid of donnie and things will fall in place,trust me.
Marta E.09/30/2019 22:36
We will always have the poor with us...that's what Jesus said..but we can always help the poor
Amgelia J.09/30/2019 22:24
https://www.reddit.com/r/crappymusic/comments/5x6bj6/korn_yall_want_a_single_official_video_uncensored/