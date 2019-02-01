Grooming A Clean Society

How do you become one of the world's most hygienic country? By teaching the value of cleanliness at an early age.
김찬양02/28/2019 16:23
Zanika T.02/17/2019 22:48
Norma R.02/05/2019 13:44
Catherine R.02/05/2019 13:38
They would never do this in the USA, it would take too much time away from teaching for the tests. They have shortened the lunch minutes so much that the kids would rather not eat and just be free during lunch. The USA has stripped every ounce of fun and creative learning from the classroom. The children would like this, where they can just unwind after sitting at a desk all day. This is a great idea.
Hernâni R.02/04/2019 09:10
Rafael M.02/03/2019 18:50
Saood A.02/03/2019 18:40
Gabrielle C.02/03/2019 01:40
Manuel J.02/02/2019 18:27
Gail L.02/02/2019 17:38
In my classroom, the Kindergarten children loved to clean their own desks/chairs, picked up supplies after Center Time, and picked everything off the floor before leaving each day ("Chairs up, check the floor!") I explained this room is "our home for 7 hours every day" and "many hands make light work, so we all must do our fair share"!
Melissa B.02/02/2019 17:12
I wish that was a thing here. Our water ways suffer the most. Just something everywhere you look.
Jayanti B.02/02/2019 14:52
India really needs this. It's too dirty here. People only keep the insides of their houses clean and dump garbage outside in the open. The children should be taught to keep the public places clean too. As the older generation can't be taught.
Saba Z.02/02/2019 08:46
Faiza Zahoor we used to do this in our advanced country :D
Courteney M.02/02/2019 07:40
more countries should adopt this. especially African countries as we are the one that always have the likes of cholera outbreaks etc. and i love the humility that it impacts on people from a young age and the sense of responsibility that people adopt for their country because it is just that...their country. if you don't take good care of it , who will? so thank you Japan for leading by example and i pray more people adopt this.
Tania P.02/02/2019 07:23
Guzel V.02/02/2019 05:54
We did the same in Russia during the USSR time. Now no. Now it looks like slavery
Christopher J.02/02/2019 02:16
Sylvia J.02/02/2019 00:30
Patricia G.02/02/2019 00:26
Montessori kids learn this early also
Elliot G.02/01/2019 23:03
