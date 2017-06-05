Gun control: US vs. UK

A new shooting happened today in Orlando, right after Donald J. Trump criticized the gun policy in the UK. Let's compare the gun control policy of the US with the UK's.
Jim G.06/11/2017 14:32
What a stupid comparison by stupid people. If we had the historically perspective equivalent of the UK's gun control laws 240 years ago, guess what?? We would be the UK, not the USA. Because, of what happened 240 years ago, is why we have the 2nd Amendment
Brooke C.06/09/2017 09:59
GTFOH with your gun control propaganda...wtf is wrong with you people.
Michael B.06/08/2017 17:47
There are so many mistakes and disproportionate statistics in this video...
Charles S.06/07/2017 22:32
This video is so misleading!! Lol. What a joke
Ab W.06/07/2017 17:52
Pointless numbers. Look at the statistics on stabbings in the UK Banning guns didn't change the numbers it only changed the methods
Hunter D.06/07/2017 10:59
Actually if you look at countries that have taken all gun privileges from their citizens there is actually a higher, quote on quote, "armed" crime rate. This is because law-abiding citizens give up their guns to appease their government, while the outlaws keep their firearms, allowing them the advantage over the now defenseless law-abiding citizens.
Matthew S.06/06/2017 23:28
Clinton would have prevented this
Lee L.06/06/2017 19:59
Your not getting the guns ....that simple. Doesn't matter who is president. There would be an uprising before you took any guns. Merica!
Jeremy H.06/06/2017 19:44
Less guns and even more violent crime for U.K.
Arsenio R.06/06/2017 19:38
Hold on one minute how many of that %60 are death by cops with guns
Jeremy D.06/06/2017 19:28
The UK and England are much smaller than US so you can't base a discussion on The numbers
Krystal W.06/06/2017 19:20
The problem with banning guns in the us vs other countries is that the authorities are so corrupt here they would just look the other way because they don't give a f*ck so essentially all banning guns would do would be to get rid of all the regulations and it would be a free for all.
Hogan J.06/06/2017 19:12
It doesn't matter how many stats you come up with. Dumb white people will always be dumb white people.
Jonathon G.06/06/2017 19:05
This is absolutely ridiculous i have guns and they dont just kill people guns don't kill people do. A gun is just a tool if I had the mind to kill I'd use a sword or really anything uf you got the mind to kill not having a gun isn't gonna stop you.
Adam M.06/06/2017 19:03
And we still haven't done anything about gun violence because the NRA won't let us.
Anthony W.06/06/2017 18:39
So move to the uk you fucking pussies😕
Chance M.06/06/2017 17:38
But how many were from drugs or gang violence and the fact that the guns that were used were ethier bought illegally or stolen?
Bret S.06/06/2017 17:24
Notice that mass shootings only happen in areas with strict gun control
Justin K.06/06/2017 16:40
So what the 2nd amendment all the way! Look at Chicago it has the strictest gun laws in the u.s. yet highest homicide rate. America is not the u.k. nor should we be
Derek P.06/06/2017 16:26
And of those murders with guns how many were done by law abiding citizens that own guns? Hmm let me think probably not many ha plus how many of those murders were with registered guns I would say 80% or more were non registered guns but I don't have an exact so it could actually be higher